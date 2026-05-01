Texian Capital Steps In Where Traditional Lending Falls Short

KILLEEN, Texas, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texian Capital is a Central Texas-based private investment firm focused on private equity and credit. The firm was created to meet the needs of local businesses which have been increasingly underserved by traditional financial institutions. Whether expanding an existing business, building a new business office, retail shop, or developing residential subdivisions and building homes, time is money.

As regulatory requirements and compliance burdens continue to expand, many community banks and conventional lenders are constrained in their ability to move quickly or flexibly. Lengthy approval timelines, extensive documentation, and underwriting standards that do not match the risk profile of local markets and customers often leave viable businesses and projects without access to timely capital, particularly in construction and development.

Texian Capital was formed to address this gap.

“The ability to use common sense in decision making and deploying capital to local businesses and projects are the reasons I left a 30 year banking career,” said Curt Gaines, CEO of Texian Capital. “Texian Capital provides private credit solutions that are responsive and structure to align with real-world operating timelines.”

Abdul Subhani, co-founder and president of Texian Capital, is a venture capitalist who has independently supported startups in the defense and national security sector. His experience investing in highly regulated industries informs the firm’s approach to evaluating risk, compliance, and long-term scalability.

“From a venture capital perspective, the challenge is not a shortage of innovation. It is a shortage of capital structures that understand how early-stage companies actually grow,” Subhani said. “Texian Capital is designed to back founders earlier, move decisively, and support companies operating in complex or regulated environments where traditional capital often hesitates.”

Texian Capital does not seek to replace community banks or traditional lenders. The firm aims to complement existing financial institutions by serving businesses that fall outside conventional lending models due to timing, structure, or regulatory constraints.

By combining private equity and credit with a deep understanding of operational realities, Texian Capital aims to support sustainable growth across Central Texas, particularly for builders, founders, and entrepreneurs advancing critical projects.

PRESS CONTACT

Hailey Hunter Communications, Texian Capital

media@texiancapital.com