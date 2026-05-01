Haitian Development Network Foundation Launches Precision Agriculture Initiative to Revolutionize Farming in Haiti

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Haitian Development Network Foundation (HDN) today unveiled an ambitious plan to ignite an agricultural renaissance across Haiti through the adoption of precision agriculture practices. This initiative aims to address the country’s longstanding challenges in farming productivity and sustainability by introducing smarter, more efficient farming methods.

May 1 in Haiti is a major national holiday known as Agriculture and Labor Day (Fête du Travail et de l'Agriculture), celebrating the nation's workers, farmers, and agricultural heritage. It is a day of public, cultural, and sometimes spiritual significance, often honoring the "ti pèp" (little people) and connecting to rural traditions, such as the veneration of Kouzen Zaka, the loa of agriculture.





Precision agriculture uses data-driven techniques and modern technology to optimize crop yields, conserve resources, and reduce environmental impact. HDN’s strategy involves empowering Haitian farmers with tools such as soil sensors, satellite imagery, and targeted irrigation systems to increase efficiency and promote sustainable practices.





“Haiti’s agriculture sector has tremendous potential that remains largely untapped,” said Dr. Gilbert St Jean, Chief Scientist of HDN. “By integrating precision agriculture, we can transform how farmers cultivate their land, improve food security, and create new economic opportunities for rural communities.”

This initiative is timely, as Haiti faces growing food demand alongside climate challenges and limited infrastructure. HDN plans to pilot precision agriculture programs in key regions starting later this year, with a focus on training farmers, building local expertise, and collaborating with partners in technology and agriculture.

Jacques Jonassaint, CEO of the Haitian Development Network Foundation, says that "Precision agriculture is a way of managing farms that is based on data and can increase production and returns, which in turn makes farming more profitable. It also cuts down on the need for inputs like water, artificial fertilizers, and herbicides, which makes farming less harmful to Haiti’s soil in particular and the earth in general."

The impact of this program is expected to be far-reaching: increased crop productivity, better resource management, and enhanced resilience against environmental stresses. By embracing innovation, HDN envisions a future where Haitian agriculture can thrive sustainably while supporting the nation’s broader development goals.

About Haitian Development Network Foundation

About Haitian Development Network Foundation: HDN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering sustainable development and economic growth in Haiti through community-driven projects, education, and technology integration.

For more information about the precision agriculture initiative or to get involved, please contact:

Haitian Development Network Foundation

Email: info@hdn.org

Phone: 202-913-6699

Website: www.hdn.org