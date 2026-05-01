Intercontinental Air Ambulance Transport Highlights Complexity of Neurological and Post-Trauma Care

LONDON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. reports a continued increase in demand for complex intercontinental air ambulance, medical repatriation, and medevac operations, particularly involving neurological and post-trauma patients requiring continuous medical supervision. Recent international patient transport cases highlight the growing medical and logistical complexity of long-distance medical flight transport between Europe and the United States.





A recent operation carried out by EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. involved the medical flight transport of two patients from Vilnius, Lithuania to Boston, United States, covering approximately 6,390 kilometers with a flight time of around 9 hours and 5 minutes. One patient was diagnosed with an intracranial hemorrhage following a road traffic accident, while the second patient presented with a stroke-related condition and had limited mobility, requiring full stretcher support during this international patient transport.

To complete the transfer, EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. deployed a mid-range air ambulance configured for long-distance medevac and medical flight transport, including potential fuel stops. The aircraft functioned as a flying ICU, equipped with advanced monitoring systems, stretcher configurations, and onboard medical infrastructure to support both patients during the intercontinental air ambulance transport.

The medical team, consisting of a doctor and a critical care paramedic, continuously monitored both patients and managed their respective conditions throughout the medical flight transport. EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. notes that neurological and post-trauma cases require precise in-flight management during air ambulance and medevac operations, due to the risk of rapid clinical deterioration.

In addition to the in-flight medical care, EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. coordinated the full cross-border international patient transport and medical repatriation process between Lithuania and the United States. This included flight permissions, aircraft planning, fuel stop coordination, and alignment with the receiving hospital in Boston to ensure seamless continuity of care. The operation was conducted in accordance with the company’s TÜV ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management standards.

About EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd.

EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. provides global bed-to-bed services, specializing in complex ICU and stretcher-based international patient transport with dedicated medical teams and fully equipped aircraft.

Media Contact: info@ems-ambulance.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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