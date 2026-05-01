Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch in La Quinta, California

LA QUINTA, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch, an exclusive new home community located in the heart of La Quinta, California. This gated community offers an exceptional opportunity to own a new construction home within prestigious Griffin Ranch. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are now open for tours at 54485 Seattle Slew Way in La Quinta.

The model home grand opening event will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering home shoppers their first look at the luxury home designs and amenities available in this new Coachella Valley community.





Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch features only 37 estate-sized home sites with three exquisite single-story home designs ranging up to 4,200+ square feet. These luxurious homes offer expansive open floor plans, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs include options for cabanas and multigenerational living suites. Homes are priced from $2.27 million.

"Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a luxury home in a prestigious La Quinta community surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and world-class amenities," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With its spectacular resort-style living and proximity to all that the Coachella Valley has to offer, this community is truly a one-of-a-kind destination in the desert."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community offers stunning Santa Rosa Mountain views and vibrant amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a resort-style pool and spa, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, and bocce courts. Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch is also convenient to world-class golf courses, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch, or to learn more about Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)