Breaking the Silence on Women’s Urologic Health

BALTIMORE, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Women’s Health Month, and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging women to speak up about urologic health concerns that are common, treatable, and too often overlooked.

Urologic health affects every stage of a woman’s life, yet millions of women quietly live with symptoms they believe are inevitable or untreatable. Conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and menopause‑related urinary symptoms are widespread. An estimated 60% of women will experience a UTI during their lifetime, and up to one in three women will face urinary incontinence, often after childbirth or during menopause.

Despite how common these conditions are, embarrassment, misunderstanding, and outdated information often keep women from seeking care. Many women delay treatment or do nothing at all, allowing symptoms to worsen and quality of life to decline.

You Don’t Have to Live with These Symptoms

One of the most overlooked areas of women’s urologic health is Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), a condition caused by declining estrogen levels that affects the bladder, urethra, and vaginal tissues. GSM can lead to recurring UTIs, burning or pain with urination, urinary urgency, frequent urination, leakage, vaginal dryness, and discomfort during sex.

For years, many women avoided effective treatment options because of confusion or fear surrounding hormone therapy. Today, medical evidence clearly shows that low‑dose vaginal estrogen is a safe and effective option for many women with GSM. This localized treatment works directly on affected tissues, helping restore bladder and vaginal health, reduce recurring infections, and relieve urinary symptoms, with minimal absorption into the bloodstream.

Learn more about GSM and vaginal estrogen.

Urologic Wellness at Every Age

The Urology Care Foundation encourages women to prioritize urologic health throughout their lives:

Ages 18–30: Learn your family history of bladder or kidney conditions. See a gynecologist for routine exams and practice safe sexual habits. UTIs are common in this age group and should be evaluated promptly.

Learn your family history of bladder or kidney conditions. See a gynecologist for routine exams and practice safe sexual habits. UTIs are common in this age group and should be evaluated promptly. Ages 30–50: Maintain healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels to protect kidney and bladder health and lower the risk of chronic disease.

Maintain healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels to protect kidney and bladder health and lower the risk of chronic disease. Ages 50 and beyond: Pay attention to changes such as urgency, frequent bathroom trips, leakage, or waking at night to urinate. Menopause‑related changes can also cause vaginal dryness, pain with sex, and recurrent UTIs. These symptoms are treatable and should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Learn more about urologic wellness at any age.

Education Leads to Empowerment

Throughout May, the Urology Care Foundation will share educational resources, expert guidance, and patient‑friendly tools designed to help women recognize symptoms, understand their options, and advocate for their health.

To learn more about women’s urologic conditions and available treatments, visit the Urology Care Foundation’s Women’s Health Information Center at www.UrologyHealth.org/womenshealth.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

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