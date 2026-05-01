Oz General Contracting Steps Up to Support Long Island Homeowners Amid Wren Kitchens Bankruptcy

Bellmore, NY, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oz General Contracting, a leader in home renovation and remodeling, is extending a helping hand to Long Island homeowners affected by the recent bankruptcy of Wren Kitchens. Recognizing the challenges faced by those left in limbo, Oz General Contracting is offering a special 20% discount on new kitchen packages to assist in completing their dream kitchens.

Oz Contracting is stepping in to help the victims of Wren Kitchens on Long Island

This initiative is designed to provide relief and support to homeowners who have been caught off guard by the sudden closure of Wren Kitchens. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service, Oz General Contracting aims to ensure that these homeowners can continue their renovation projects without further disruption.

"We understand the frustration and uncertainty that comes with an unfinished kitchen project," said Uzi Ovadia, CEO of Oz General Contracting. "Our goal is to step in and provide a seamless transition for those affected, ensuring they receive the quality and service they deserve."

"At Oz, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of your life by transforming the way you and your family live. From kitchens and baths to dormers and extensions, our team delivers exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service every step of the way." - Uzi Ovadia, CEO

The special offer includes up to $7,000 off a new kitchen package for any new customer who can provide proof of a signed contract with Wren Kitchens. This discount is part of Oz General Contracting's ongoing commitment to supporting the local community and ensuring that every homeowner has access to high-quality renovation services.

Oz General Contracting operates with a focus on customer satisfaction, ensuring that each project is completed to the highest standards. Their team of skilled professionals is ready to assist homeowners in navigating this transition, providing expert guidance and support throughout the renovation process.

For Long Island homeowners seeking to complete their kitchen renovations, Oz General Contracting offers a reliable and trusted solution. With this special discount, affected customers can move forward with confidence, knowing that their dream kitchen is within reach.

https://wren-assistance-special.ozgc.com/

About Oz General Contracting

At OZ, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of your life by transforming the way you and your family live. From kitchens and baths to dormers and extensions, our team delivers exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service every step of the way.

Press Inquiries

Christian Parrilla

cs [at] ozgc.com

516.826.8054

https://ozgc.com

2597 Merrick Rd. Bellmore NY 11710