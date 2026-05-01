Sarasota-Based Wealth Advisor Evan R. Guido Ranked #15 in Florida on Forbes 2026 Best-In-State List

SARASOTA, Fla., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evan Guido, President of Sarasota-based Aksala Wealth, has been ranked #15 in Florida on the Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, a national ranking developed by SHOOK Research recognizing top advisors across the country.

Guido leads Aksala Wealth, an independent firm headquartered in Sarasota with a growing presence across Tampa and Orlando. The firm manages approximately $1 billion in assets under advisement and focuses on working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and families navigating major financial decisions such as business exits and retirement.

“Our work is centered around helping clients make informed decisions at pivotal moments,” Guido said. “Whether it’s selling a business or planning for retirement, those decisions carry long-term consequences, and they require coordinated advice across investments, taxes, and planning.”

Founded on a model of serving one family and one business at a time, Aksala Wealth operates as a “micro family office,” integrating tax strategy, investment management, and financial planning into a single advisory relationship. As an independently owned firm, Aksala provides customized solutions designed to offer flexibility and transparency in an industry often dominated by large banks and brokerage platforms.

Aksala Wealth currently manages approximately $1 billion in assets under advisement, primarily serving clients across the Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, and broader Florida region. Many clients have followed Guido’s long-running “Retire on Track” column in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, part of the USA Today Network, where he writes on retirement, markets, and financial decision-making. In addition to his professional work, he is active in the Sarasota community and involved in local organizations and mentoring initiatives.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking is based on data compiled by SHOOK Research over a 12-month period ending June 30, 2025, and includes both quantitative metrics and qualitative assessments such as client retention, industry experience, and compliance records.

About Aksala Wealth

Aksala Wealth is an independent wealth management firm based in Sarasota, Florida, providing financial planning, tax strategy, and investment management services to individuals, families, and business owners.

For more information, visit https://www.aksalawealth.com

Disclosure: The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes qualitative and quantitative criteria, including client retention, industry experience, and compliance records. Rankings are based on data as of June 30, 2025. No fee is paid to be included in the ranking; however, firms may choose to license the use of Forbes award logos for marketing purposes.

Contact:

Evan Guido

041-500-5122

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3044768e-dd8a-4ad7-a729-3764b87db4c5