Optimove Expands Data Connectivity to Fuel High-Precision AI Decisioning

New York, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, unveiled expanded data capabilities designed to bridge the gap between massive data environments and actionable AI-driven decisioning. Recognizing that AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it, these enhancements enable marketers to equip their AI agents with the rich, comprehensive signals required to deliver autonomous, high-impact marketing across the entire customer lifecycle.

This urgency is underscored by Gartner, Inc.'s prediction that through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data. Without the right data foundation, even the most sophisticated AI investments will fail to deliver.



“Data is at the core of every successful marketing decision,” said Shai Frank, SVP Product at Optimove. “That’s why data connectivity is a cornerstone of our long-term product strategy. Our latest capabilities make it easier than ever for Positionless Marketers to connect, enrich, and activate their data. We’re committed to continuous innovation in this area, helping marketers move faster and work more independently. By enabling clients to share richer data with Optimove at no additional cost, we’re powering smarter AI Decisioning Agents that deliver more autonomous, precise, and impactful customer experiences.”



Through new self-serve data ingestion, seamless integrations with cloud environments like Snowflake and Databricks, and enhanced data sharing, Optimove is giving marketers the autonomy to act without relying on technical teams. These updates ensure that Positionless Marketers can move with increased agility, turning complex data into faster, more informed decisions that optimize engagement at every touchpoint.



Scaling personalization requires more than AI. It requires AI with the right data behind it. As Optimove's AI Decisioning Agents are empowered with expanded data connectivity, they are better equipped to determine the right audience, journey, offer, channel, timing, and content for every individual, with pinpoint precision. The result is stronger marketing outcomes, executed with the speed and autonomy that Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform makes possible, without the operational delays that have traditionally held marketers back.



By simplifying the flow of data from ingestion to activation, Optimove equips marketing teams to take full control of their strategy, eliminate data silos, and engage customers in more meaningful, efficient ways.



Key Data Enhancements



Optimove continues to evolve how marketers connect, ingest, and activate customer data. These updates give marketers greater independence to act on their data without relying on technical teams, eliminating operational bottlenecks. By streamlining data access, Optimove is fueling smarter, more impactful AI Decisioning Agents that drive faster, more precise marketing outcomes.

Self-Serve D a t a Ingestion for Customer Onbo a rding

Marketers can now register new customers directly through Data Ingestion using one-time or recurring uploads, giving teams greater autonomy to onboard and activate customer data without operational delays.

Marketers can now register new customers directly through Data Ingestion using one-time or recurring uploads, giving teams greater autonomy to onboard and activate customer data without operational delays. Snowfl a ke a s a Self- Serve D a t a Ingestion Source

Optimove now supports Self-Serve integration to Snowflake through Secure Data Sharing, giving marketers the ability to directly ingest data from their Snowflake environment with full and incremental updates.

Optimove now supports Self-Serve integration to Snowflake through Secure Data Sharing, giving marketers the ability to directly ingest data from their Snowflake environment with full and incremental updates. Exp a nded Customer D a t a A ttributes

Optimove now allows marketers to ingest a significantly larger volume of customer data through Self-Serve Data Ingestion. With support for up to 200 customer attributes, this enhancement empowers marketers to create highly personalized segments and act on richer insights. The ability to access more data means marketers can gain a deeper understanding of their customers, allowing for more precise targeting and smarter personalization across all touchpoints.

Optimove now allows marketers to ingest a significantly larger volume of customer data through Self-Serve Data Ingestion. With support for up to 200 customer attributes, this enhancement empowers marketers to create highly personalized segments and act on richer insights. The ability to access more data means marketers can gain a deeper understanding of their customers, allowing for more precise targeting and smarter personalization across all touchpoints. A p a che Iceberg Support for Modern D a t a Pl a tforms

Optimove now supports A p a che Iceberg , an open table format designed for large-scale analytics. This expands compatibility with more data environments, including D a t a bricks , making it easier for brands to bring additional data sources into their AI-led marketing workflows.

Optimove now supports , an open table format designed for large-scale analytics. This expands compatibility with more data environments, including , making it easier for brands to bring additional data sources into their AI-led marketing workflows. Data Share Enhancements for Better Data Access and Guidance

Optimove’s Data Share continues to gain momentum across clients, with new improvements that help teams get more value from their data. These enhancements include additional shared data elements and an AI assistant designed to answer questions about the data and help users make better use of it.

These enhancements are available to Optimove customers as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding data connectivity and optimizing marketing decisioning capabilities. Select features, including customer registration through Data Ingestion, are currently available in closed beta.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.



