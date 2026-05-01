Margaret Atwood to Headline Canada-Ukraine Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Gala 

TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) will mark 30 years of Canadian generosity in action with a milestone anniversary gala on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Toronto’s historic Arcadian Court . The event brings together community leaders, donors and partners for a commemoration that honours three decades of impact while reaffirming Canada’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, democracy, and freedom.

For more than 30 years, CUF has been uniting Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Since February 2022, in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the generosity of Canadians has raised over $100 million in humanitarian assistance, providing urgent humanitarian aid to over 7 million people. This is not retrospective. It is a re-commitment.

The evening will feature a conversation with one of the country’s most respected literary voices and advocates for Ukraine, acclaimed Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The discussion will be moderated by the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, for an intimate conversation on shared values, power, and identity themes that resonate deeply at this pivotal moment in history.





“The Canada-Ukraine Foundation’s 30th Anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary generosity of Canadians and the impact solidarity can have in times of unjust war,” said Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. “As Ukraine continues to defend the democratic principles we value so deeply, this anniversary is both a celebration of what we have accomplished together and a recommitment to the work that lies ahead.”

This moderated discussion of the event is made possible through the support of the Temerty Foundation, the event’s official Conversation Partner. The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, and music, bringing together those who believe in Canada’s role in standing up for Ukraine when it matters most.

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: Cocktail reception begins at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Arcadian Court (401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor) Toronto

To purchase tickets or inquire about tables, please contact info@cufoundation.ca or visit the website .

From solidarity to action. Thirty years strong.

Social Media:

Instagram: @canadaukrainefoundation

Facebook: @cufoundation

X: @CUFCanada

LinkedIn: @canada-ukraine-foundation

YouTube: @canada-ukrainefoundation2010

Media Contacts:

Zai Karim zai@kaphacommunications.com - 647-983-6669

Shannon Kenney shannon@kaphacommunications.com - 416-770-0359

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Founded in 1995 during the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established to coordinate, develop, and deliver humanitarian assistance from Canadians to Ukraine.

CUF continues to play a vital role as a national charitable foundation, working to monitor, promote, and support humanitarian aid initiatives. Its mission includes evaluating projects, fostering collaboration among aid providers, setting strategic priorities, and ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. CUF also serves as a forum for individuals and organizations—across community, private, and public sectors—committed to supporting Ukraine. In addition to its work abroad, CUF also supports related initiatives within Canada.

To learn more: cufoundation.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf65a598-c5ba-4287-8dc4-ffb503dc3c47