Willis Towers Watson plc Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Willis Towers Watson plc (NASDAQ: WTW). The investigation focuses on Willis Towers Watson’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Willis Towers Watson securities?

If you purchased Willis Towers Watson securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 30, 2026, Willis Towers Watson reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed revenue of $2.41 billion and organic revenue growth of only 3% for the quarter. The Company also reported that operating margin declined 80 basis points year-over-year.

In addition, Willis Towers Watson reported slower organic growth in certain areas of its business. In the Company’s Health, Wealth & Career segment, Career organic revenue declined as clients deferred discretionary work amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. The Company also stated that Career saw clients delaying projects with a moderation in advisory-related demand in North America. In the Risk & Broking segment, organic revenue growth was only 2% for the quarter.

Following this disclosure, Willis Towers Watson’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Willis Towers Watson complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Willis Towers Watson stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com