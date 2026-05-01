SafeSpace Global Corporation Opens Tennessee AI Center of Excellence, Marking Defining Commercialization Milestone

Where the Future of American AI-Powered Physical Safety Is Being Built

KNOXVILLE, TN., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today officially opened the SafeSpace Global Tennessee AI Center of Excellence (AiCE), a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of AI-powered physical safety technology designed to save lives.

The grand opening ceremony, held at Stocking 51, 5016 Centennial Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee, will be attended by representatives from the office of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, investors, board members, media, clients and strategic partners. The event will include a live product demonstration of SafeSpace’s AI-powered physical safety platform, keynotes from members of the office of Senator Blackburn and the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and private reception.

Email marketing@safespaceglobal.ai for more information.

This is an in-person event that will also be livestreamed :

LINK TO WATCH LAUNCH LIVE: Starts at 2pm CST

https://www.youtube.com/live/rJuLvlztm5U?si=psLps67Fd3JsQX2H

“This quarter represents a defining inflection point for SafeSpace Global. After spending the past year systematically building out our four vertical markets; laying the technology, partnerships, and client infrastructure required to scale, we have now entered the revenue-generating stage of our company’s development. The Tennessee AI Center of Excellence is the physical embodiment of that transformation.” said, Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SafeSpace Global Corporation.

ABOUT THE TENNESSEE AI CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

The SafeSpace Global Tennessee AI Center of Excellence is a purposefully designed hub anchored by four distinct functions:

Advancing Reliable Physical Safety Detection Models: A dedicated R&D environment for platform advancement, model training on real-world safety scenarios, and rapid feature deployment across K–12 schools, senior living verticals and beyond.

A dedicated R&D environment for platform advancement, model training on real-world safety scenarios, and rapid feature deployment across K–12 schools, senior living verticals and beyond. Innovation & Discovery Lab: National outbound sales and enterprise account management for ownership groups, REITs, school districts, and state education agencies; open to external developers to showcase complementary products.

National outbound sales and enterprise account management for ownership groups, REITs, school districts, and state education agencies; open to external developers to showcase complementary products. Policy & Advocacy Center: Home base for legislative engagement, positioning SafeSpace as the definitive voice on AI-powered physical safety standards.

Home base for legislative engagement, positioning SafeSpace as the definitive voice on AI-powered physical safety standards. Strategic Partnership Platform: Site for co-development agreements, university research partnerships, state agency MOUs, and investor relationship management.





INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS: COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM & FINANCIAL POSITION

The opening of the Nashville AiCE follows a series of milestones that underscore SafeSpace’s accelerating commercial trajectory:

Revenue Generation | Transition Complete

SafeSpace officially exited its pre-revenue stage in February 2026, becoming a revenue-generating company through eight contracted senior living facility installations.

The Company is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts deploying its AI-powered, privacy-aware safety monitoring platform: replacing wearables and intrusive alarms with proactive, dignified detection technology.





Balance Sheet Strength

As reported in the Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet, Quarter Ended January 31, 2026 (Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents of $3,861,070 as of January 31, 2026, supporting near-term operations and ongoing commercial infrastructure build-out, with zero debt obligations on the balance sheet.

obligations on the balance sheet. Total liabilities of $320,725; comprised entirely of accounts payable, accrued expenses, and payroll-related liabilities. No long-term debt, no derivative liabilities, and no related party payables outstanding, reflecting an exceptionally clean and conservative balance sheet for a company at this stage.

for a company at this stage. Total stockholders' equity of $5,326,268 as of January 31, 2026, underpinned by $28,832,162 in additional paid-in capital ; evidence of sustained, committed investor support through the company's development phase.

; evidence of through the company's development phase. Stockholders voted overwhelmingly to expand the company's authorized capital structure, approving an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation that increases authorized common stock from 200,000,000 to 300,000,000 shares, and authorizes 30,000,000 shares of blank check preferred stock. Of the votes cast, 98.44% were in favor, with 54.73% of all outstanding shares participating in the consent solicitation.





Asset-Light, IP-Licensing Model

SafeSpace operates on a capital-efficient, software-first licensing model , enabling high-margin revenue generation without proportional increases in infrastructure cost. The company's intangible assets; comprising patents, proprietary software, and in-process development, carry a weighted average remaining useful life of approximately 15 years, underscoring the long-duration value of the IP portfolio being built.

, enabling high-margin revenue generation without proportional increases in infrastructure cost. The company's intangible assets; comprising patents, proprietary software, and in-process development, carry a weighted average remaining useful life of approximately 15 years, underscoring the Intangible assets , net, grew from $290,469 (July 31, 2025) to $1,259,075 (January 31, 2026); a 333% increase in a single six-month period , reflecting a deliberate and accelerating investment in the Company's proprietary IP portfolio. This growth was driven by capitalized patent development, internally developed software, and in-process intangible assets, all of which form the foundation of SSGC's licensing revenue model.

, net, grew from $290,469 (July 31, 2025) to $1,259,075 (January 31, 2026); a , reflecting a deliberate and accelerating investment in the Company's proprietary IP portfolio. This growth was driven by capitalized patent development, internally developed software, and in-process intangible assets, all of which form the foundation of SSGC's licensing revenue model. Property and equipment of $427,761 appeared on the balance sheet for the first time as of January 31, 2026; representing tangible infrastructure investment to support commercialization, while the overall model remains asset-light by design.





Commercial Partnerships & Pipeline

Strategic partnership with 911inform to integrate real-time emergency response across K–12 school safety deployments announced December 2025.

to integrate real-time emergency response across K–12 school safety deployments announced December 2025. Contracts with Signature HealthCARE and Wayman Place; expanding the Company’s senior living footprint with non-wearable elopement detection technology.

with Signature HealthCARE and Wayman Place; expanding the Company’s senior living footprint with non-wearable elopement detection technology. Active Letters of Intent (LOIs) and deployment milestones across all four verticals.





Exchange Uplisting Initiative

SafeSpace has initiated formal steps toward uplisting to a national securities exchange, signaling the Company’s readiness to broaden its institutional investor base and increase market visibility.

As of March 12, 2026, there were 189,429,097 shares of common stock outstanding (OTCID: SSGC).





POLICY & LEGISLATIVE RECOGNITION

While the mission to help save lives that SafeSpace undertakes, is a bipartisan concern, the Tennessee AiCE establishment in Nashville drew recognition from the office of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), whose representatives will attend and deliver remarks connecting SafeSpace’s mission to Senator Blackburn’s legislative priorities including the Kids Online Safety Act, the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act framework, domestic AI innovation, and the protection of children and vulnerable populations.

Rita McDonald, Chief Growth Officer of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, will also deliver remarks on behalf of the Chamber, affirming the significance of SafeSpace’s presence in the Tennessee AI innovation ecosystem.

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and may involve words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investors should review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com

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