Women Driving Climate Action Take Centre Stage at Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week

London, 1 May 2026 – Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week will host a Women in Sustainability panel on 25 June 2026, bringing together leading female executives to address the critical role of women in driving climate action and the barriers they continue to face. The session will explore how female leadership is redefining corporate sustainability strategy and fostering the inclusive cultures needed to accelerate progress towards net zero. With women holding 63% of sustainability executive roles in major companies yet representing only 28% of environment ministers globally, the panel will examine why gender equality remains essential to faster, fairer climate action.

The panel will feature Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX, and Sheri Hickok, CEO at Climate Impact Partners, alongside other confirmed speakers. Together, they will discuss how women are shaping environmental strategy, driving organisational transformation, and promoting collaboration and innovation at scale across industries.

Why women's leadership matters in sustainability

Women are on the front lines of the climate crisis. The United Nations reports that women and children are 14 times more likely to die than men in extreme weather disasters, with an estimated four in five people displaced by climate impacts being women and girls.

Yet women remain vital to climate solutions, producing half of the world's food globally and up to 80% in developing countries, while driving sustainable farming, reforestation and community resilience. In business, women now hold 63% of sustainability executive roles in major companies, up from 17% in 2015, though they still account for only 29% of executive roles overall.

Progress remains uneven across sectors

While the clean energy transition is creating new pathways for female talent and leadership, with women making up 40% of employees in solar energy compared with 22% in oil and gas, representation in policy and decision-making roles has declined. UN Women reported that only 28% of ministers of environment were women in 2024, down from 32% in 2023.

This gap matters because women's leadership is linked to stronger climate policy, better environmental reporting and more investment in renewables and energy efficiency. For sustainability leaders, gender equality is not a side issue but a condition for accelerated climate action.

Driving climate action at London Climate Action Week

Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week will take place on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode London, uniting more than 250 senior sustainability leaders in association with PMI. The one-day event will feature 25 expert speakers and four executive workshops, delivering actionable insights and strategic frameworks for embedding climate action across operations, supply chains, investment and reporting.

London Climate Action Week, founded in 2019 by E3G in partnership with the Mayor of London, has grown into one of Europe's biggest climate gatherings, bringing together businesses, policymakers, campaigners and communities to accelerate practical climate action. The week offers a view into how London is positioning itself as a global hub for climate leadership, showcasing how local action, innovation and finance can connect with international climate goals.

Sheri Hickok, CEO at Climate Impact Partners, said: "I always find these moments powerful - bringing together people who are serious about climate progress, open dialogue and strengthening action. That shared energy is what keeps climate action moving from ambition to impact."

Individuals interested can register their interest here.

What's next for Sustainability LIVE

The summit will provide participants with practical direction on advancing ESG performance, meeting new disclosure standards and redefining net zero strategies to ensure resilience and long-term impact. Registration is now open for senior sustainability leaders looking to connect with peers and access the knowledge and solutions needed to accelerate climate transformation.

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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