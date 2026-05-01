zSpace Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Information

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after the close of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting first quarter 2026 results, zSpace will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kellenberger, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Erick DeOliveira. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of zSpace’s investor relations website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students to safely experience hands-on learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, or cost-prohibitive. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and its “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

408-498-4050