Membrane and Filtration Market to Reach $591.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Climate Change Infrastructure Investments

Boston, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane and filtration market is projected to surge from $321.0 billion in 2024 to $591.2 billion by 2030, representing a robust 11.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025–2030, according to BCC Research's 2025 Membrane and Filtration Research Review. This exceptional growth is attributed to escalating climate change concerns that are driving unprecedented government funding for water infrastructure projects worldwide.

KEY FINDINGS

• Market Expansion: The membrane and filtration sector will nearly double in size over the forecast period, growing at an 11.0% CAGR driven primarily by climate change-induced infrastructure investments and water scarcity mitigation efforts

• Regional Leadership: Asia-Pacific dominates with 44.4% market share, reflecting rapid urbanization and massive infrastructure development across emerging economies

• Regulatory Catalyst: Stringent water quality and discharge standards in developed nations are accelerating adoption of advanced filtration technologies across industrial and municipal sectors

• Smart Infrastructure Integration: Growing deployment of digital twins, robotics, and artificial intelligence in water infrastructure management is creating new revenue streams

• Technology Innovation: Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology, AI-powered predictive analysis, and advanced PFAS removal systems are reshaping treatment capabilities

• Market Concentration: Industry leaders include Veolia Group, Ecolab, Xylem, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kemira, Parker Hannifin Corp., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, and Cytiva

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

Climate change has emerged as the primary catalyst transforming the membrane and filtration landscape, with governments worldwide allocating unprecedented funding for resilient water infrastructure. The integration of ESG compliance requirements across industries adds another layer of demand, as corporations seek environmental stewardship through advanced filtration systems.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/membrane-and-separation-technology/membrane-and-filtration-market-research-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.