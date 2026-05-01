Reena Announces $1.9M Provincial Investment and Lead Donations for Thornhill Community Health Centre – A Reena Initiative

THORNHILL, Ontario, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reena, a distinguished organization committed to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and their families for more than 50 years, today announced $1.9 million in annual funding from the Government of Ontario alongside significant philanthropic support from the Lebovic family and an anonymous donor for the Thornhill Community Health Centre – A Reena Initiative. The new clinic, located in Promenade Shopping Centre, is scheduled to open in December 2026 and will expand access to primary care for underserved populations across the region, including the broader community.

The Thornhill Community Health Centre is part of Ontario’s Primary Care Action Plan through the Interprofessional Primary Care Team expansion. Designed using a neurodiverse-first approach, the clinic’s environment and care model prioritize the needs of individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, and other disabilities—while improving accessibility, experience, and outcomes for all patients, including the general population.

Building on more than 50 years of service, Reena is expanding into primary care to better meet growing community needs and reduce barriers to access.

In partnership with Concord Family Health, the clinic will bring together an interprofessional team, including family physicians, nurse practitioners, nursing, social work, mental health, and rehabilitation services, working collaboratively to deliver integrated, whole-person care.

At full capacity, the clinic will serve up to 4,000 clients. While there is a strong focus on individuals and families who face barriers to care—such as people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, neurodiverse individuals, seniors, newcomers, and those without a primary care provider—the clinic will also serve members of the broader community seeking accessible, team-based primary care.

Built on Ontario’s Community Health Centre (CHC) model, the Thornhill CHC emphasizes interdisciplinary care, prevention and early intervention, integration of health and social supports, and equity-driven service delivery.

This initiative reflects strong collaboration across sectors. Reena extends its appreciation to community partners, healthcare leaders, and government representatives—including Laura Smith, MPP for Thornhill; the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Minister of Health; the Honourable Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services; and the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines—for their support and participation in today’s announcement.

The launch of this clinic is made possible through an initial generous donation from The Suka Fund at the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto. This donation provided the resources to begin the planning process. Today, Reena announced a transformational $1.9 million philanthropic partnership, which includes a $1 million lead gift from Harry Lebovic, through the Dr. Joseph Lebovic and Dr. Wolf Lebovic Charitable Foundation, in partnership with a second anonymous family foundation. Reena’s initiative represents a significant step forward in addressing healthcare gaps and advancing inclusive, accessible care for all members of the community.

To learn more about the Thornhill Community Health Centre Clinic please visit: https://reena.org/thornhill-chc/

Quotes

“This is an exciting day for everyone in Thornhill because the new Thornhill Community Health Centre will strengthen primary care for our entire community with an important focus on our most vulnerable. Our government remains committed to building a more responsive, accessible system that helps patients and families to connect to care, closer to home.”

Laura Smith

Member of Provincial Parliament for Thornhill

“We are honoured to make this $1M donation in support of this innovative health centre. We are pleased to partner with other philanthropists and Ontario Health to create a space where vulnerable members of our community will have access to the medical care and support they deserve. This project represents the very best of what community collaboration can achieve.”

Harry Lebovic

The Dr. Joseph Lebovic and Dr. Wolf Lebovic Charitable Foundation

“On behalf of Reena, I want to express our sincere gratitude to MPP Laura Smith, the Government of Ontario, the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Minister of Health and the Honourable Michael Parsa Minister of Children, Community and social Services for their generous support and partnership in bringing the Thornhill Community Health Centre – A Reena Initiative to life.

This investment will help create a welcoming, accessible and community-based health home for people who too often face barriers to care, including individuals with developmental disabilities, seniors, neurodivergent people and those without a primary care provider. This funding will allow us to care for the vulnerable, strengthen families and build a healthier, more inclusive Thornhill community.”

Bryan Keshen,

CEO of Reena.

“As we prepare to open the Thornhill Community Health Centre, our vision is to create more than just a clinic—we are building a community of care. In partnership with organizations like Reena and alongside a dedicated network of health professionals, we are committed to delivering accessible, specialized services to those who need them most. We are proud to help advance a model of care that ensures vulnerable and at-risk populations receive compassionate, coordinated support from day one.”

Dr. Michael Surkont

Medical Director, Concord Family Health

ABOUT REENA

Reena is a non-profit organization that promotes dignity, individuality, independence, personal growth, and community inclusion for people with diverse abilities within a framework of Jewish culture and values.

Reena was established in 1973 by parents of children with developmental disabilities as a practical alternative to institutions. Since that time Reena has grown to provide support for 1,000 individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Reena offers a variety of services including:

• residential support

• respite programs

• counselling

• therapy

• advocacy

These services are offered in 33 Group Homes, 2 intentional Community apartment buildings, and over 60 Supported Independent Living Apartments across the Greater Toronto Area.