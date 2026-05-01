Community Living Toronto Celebrates Belonging for All with #WeAllBelong 2026

TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Living Toronto is marking Community Living Month with the return of its #WeAllBelong campaign, an Ontario-wide celebration of inclusion and belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, highlighting everyday moments of connection and the progress being made across communities.

Now in its second year, #WeAllBelong has grown into a shared platform across the sector carrying a simple message: belonging is created together, and experienced through relationships, participation, and community life.

“Every day, we see what belonging looks like in action across our homes, programs, and communities,” says Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto. “It shows up in the connections people build, the supports that make independence possible, and the opportunities that allow people with intellectual disabilities to fully participate in community life. We are proud of the progress being made and remain focused on ensuring people can continue to live the lives they choose and feel they belong.”

Community Living Month is also a moment of reflection, as organizations, families and caregivers, partners, and staff continue working together to foster inclusion and create meaningful opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are grateful for the continued focus on strengthening supports for people with intellectual disabilities,” adds Saunders. “Progress like this is only possible when communities, partners, and the government continue moving in the same direction - toward a future where inclusion is not exceptional but expected.”

“Community Living Month is a time to reflect on progress and the work still ahead. Across Ontario, communities are finding new and inclusive ways to support people with intellectual disabilities more fully in everyday life. I’ve seen firsthand the impact that belonging has on individuals and families, and it’s something worth continuing to build on, so everyone has the chance to take part,” says John Tory, Chair of Community Living Toronto’s Patron’s Council.

On May 14, 2026, take a moment to post on your social media channels and share stories, moments, or messages of belonging using the hashtag #WeAllBelong.

“Belonging means being included, feeling welcomed in a space, and experiencing inclusion. Community Living is a place that gives us a lot of support, where people want us to be around, and where we have friends and people who acknowledge and value us. We make each other feel like family. My hope for the future is that more people understand and celebrate those with disabilities and continue spreading awareness of our different abilities,” adds Felicia Marchese, CLTO Influencer.

About the Campaign

#WeAllBelong is a campaign that celebrates inclusion and belonging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Belonging is built in small, everyday moments: acts of kindness, shared laughter, trusted relationships, and spaces where everyone feels like they are seen, heard and valued. With #WeAllBelong, we are celebrating these experiences and the many people who bring inclusion to life each day.

For more information on the #WeAllBelong campaign and ways to get involved, visit

https://weallbelong-wab.ca/ or contact Community Living Toronto at media@cltoronto.ca.

About Community Living Toronto

Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families since 1948. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 people with an intellectual disability, and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

For more information, please contact:

Petronilla Ndebele, Director, Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations

petronilla.ndebele@cltoronto.ca I 416-356-1532

Minal Nanda, Manager, Internal Communications and Policy

minal.nanda@cltoronto.ca I 647-267-1293

Facebook @CLToronto

X @CLToronto

Instagram @CLToronto

LinkedIn @Community Living Toronto

Website: CommunityLivingToronto.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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