Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

 | Source: Glen Burnie Bancorp Glen Burnie Bancorp

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported net income of $84 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $153 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025.

“The first quarter reflected continued execution of the strategy we outlined in early 2024,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We grew loans and deposits, improved net interest income, strengthened liquidity, and lowered expenses from the prior quarter. While reported margin benefited from certain one-time loan interest items, we are encouraged by the early progress we are seeing in 2026 and remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent liquidity management, and improved operating leverage.”

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Return to profitability. Net income was $84 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.03 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $(0.03) for the prior quarter.

Improved net interest income and margin. Net interest income increased to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin increased to 3.26% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.92% for the first quarter of 2025.

Reported net interest income and margin benefited from $167 thousand of one-time loan interest income, consisting of an $88 thousand positive adjustment on a purchased loan pool and $79 thousand of interest collected on a nonaccrual loan that repaid in full. Excluding these one-time items, net interest margin would have been approximately 3.08% for the quarter.

Continued loan growth. Total loans increased $11.3 million, or 4.9% (19.6% annualized), to $242.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loan growth was primarily attributable to purchased consumer loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage balances. Compared to March 31, 2025, total loans increased $35.2 million, or 17.0%.

Annapolis market expansion. During the first quarter, the Bank announced the April opening of a new Loan Production Office (“LPO”) in Annapolis, Maryland, located at 2525 Riva Road, Suite 141. The Annapolis LPO is expected to expand the Bank’s footprint into southern Anne Arundel County and support commercial lending and deposit growth among small and medium-sized businesses in the market. In connection with the expansion, the Bank added John Camden as Vice President and Annapolis Market Executive to lead business development and relationship-building efforts in the Annapolis market.

Deposit growth and funding flexibility. Total deposits increased $25.2 million, or 7.6% (30.3% annualized), to $357.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $332.4 million at December 31, 2025. Deposit growth included increases in noninterest-bearing deposits, money market deposits, retail time deposits, and brokered deposits.

Customer deposits increased $16.3 million, or 5.1%, to $338.4 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $322.2 million at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits increased $8.9 million to $19.1 million at March 31, 2026. The Bank repaid its remaining $4.0 million of FHLB advances during the quarter. Total wholesale funding, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, was $19.1 million, or approximately 5.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.2 million, or approximately 4.0% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Management views wholesale funding as a supplemental funding source that may be used prudently to support balance sheet optimization and attractive loan growth opportunities.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $109.6 million at March 31, 2026, representing approximately 31% of total deposits and continuing to provide a meaningful low-cost funding base.

Strong liquidity position. At March 31, 2026, liquid assets totaled approximately $118.1 million, or 31% of total assets. In addition, the Bank maintained approximately $100.4 million of available borrowing capacity through secured and unsecured lines of credit, including capacity supported by collateral from the investment securities portfolio. These resources provide significant funding flexibility, although certain borrowing capacity is collateral-dependent and should be evaluated together with the Bank’s available securities and other liquid assets.

Lower noninterest expense. Noninterest expense decreased to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected lower professional fees, including reduced use of outsourced finance and accounting consultants and lower consulting costs related to the Fiserv contract renewal. Management believes the first quarter reflects early benefits from the operating efficiency initiatives implemented during 2025.

Noninterest income normalized from the prior quarter. Noninterest income was $415 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $666 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $206 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage and lower interchange fees. The Bank’s interchange fees have historically increased in the third and fourth quarters related to key customer event activity. The year-over-year increase reflected the addition of mortgage banking income following the Bank’s 2025 acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage.

Solid asset quality. Nonperforming loans totaled $662 thousand, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $2.8 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and represented approximately 422% of nonperforming loans.

Strong regulatory capital. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remained well above regulatory minimums at March 31, 2026. The Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio were 13.16%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.25%.

Operating Results

Net income improved during the first quarter of 2026 as higher net interest income and lower noninterest expense more than offset lower noninterest income and higher income tax expense. Net income was $84 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2026 as loan growth and higher earning asset yields more than offset higher deposit costs. Interest and fees on loans increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to higher average loan balances and the one-time loan interest items discussed above.

The yield on earning assets increased to 4.69% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost of funds increased to 1.52% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.39% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting growth in interest-bearing deposits and higher costs on certain funding categories. The Company continues to focus on improving earning asset mix while maintaining prudent liquidity and funding flexibility.

Noninterest income declined from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage and seasonally lower card services interchange revenue. Noninterest expense declined from the prior quarter, reflecting early progress from cost structure and operating efficiency initiatives completed during 2025. Management continues to focus on expense discipline while investing in revenue-generating activities, product capabilities, technology, and customer-facing services.

Balance Sheet and Funding

Total assets increased to $380.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $359.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher cash balances and loan growth, supported by deposit growth during the quarter.

Total loans increased to $242.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 67.8% at March 31, 2026, compared to 69.6% at December 31, 2025, reflecting continued liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.

Total deposits were $357.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $332.4 million at December 31, 2025. Customer deposits represented approximately 94.7% of total deposits at quarter-end. Wholesale funding, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, represented approximately 5.3% of total deposits and borrowings and 5.0% of total assets.

The Bank repaid its remaining FHLB advances during the quarter, reducing borrowings to zero at March 31, 2026, compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $20.0 million at March 31, 2025. Management believes the Bank’s funding position remains flexible, with a strong base of customer deposits, a meaningful level of noninterest-bearing deposits, modest wholesale funding, and significant available liquidity. While customer deposits remain the Bank’s primary funding source, management may opportunistically use wholesale funding, including brokered deposits and secured borrowings, to support prudent loan growth, manage liquidity, and improve earning asset mix when pricing and market conditions are favorable.

Capital Position

Stockholders’ equity totaled $21.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025. The change was primarily affected by changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the market value of available-for-sale securities.

The Bank’s capital levels remain well above regulatory minimums and continue to provide capacity to support prudent balance sheet growth. Management intends to continue executing its balance sheet optimization strategy with a focus on disciplined loan growth, funding stability, liquidity management, expense control, and improved long-term profitability.

Results for the first quarter of 2026 reflected early progress from the Company’s 2025 strategic repositioning efforts. During the quarter, the Company increased loans and deposits, improved net interest income, repaid its remaining FHLB advances, reduced noninterest expense, and maintained solid asset quality and liquidity.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS
(dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding)
          
          
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$1,714  $1,777  $2,359  $1,677  $1,792 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 13,340   3,728   9,868   10,991   21,884 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,054   5,505   12,227   12,668   23,676 
          
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 103,040   103,469   104,141   104,566   106,623 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 252   441   251   869   1,201 
          
Loans 242,568   231,221   215,320   213,362   207,393 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (2,792)  (2,716)  (2,568)  (2,587)  (2,689)
Loans, net 239,776   228,505   212,752   210,775   204,704 
          
Premises and equipment, net 2,315   2,393   2,463   2,575   2,609 
Bank owned life insurance 9,055   9,012   8,966   8,921   8,877 
Deferred tax assets, net 7,737   7,524   7,475   8,102   8,088 
Accrued interest receivable 1,458   1,288   1,340   1,206   1,243 
Accrued taxes receivable 19   -   310   271   159 
Prepaid expenses 523   400   434   386   474 
Goodwill 317   317   317   -   - 
Other assets 995   1,062   1,118   382   319 
Total Assets$380,541  $359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973 
          
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$109,596  $104,158  $107,368  $107,027  $104,487 
Interest-bearing deposits 247,938   228,224   221,701   210,289   212,770 
Total Deposits 357,534   332,382   329,069   317,316   317,257 
          
Short-term borrowings -   4,000   -   13,000   20,000 
Defined pension liability 340   342   341   340   338 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,716   1,767   1,655   1,132   1,197 
Total Liabilities 359,590   338,491   331,065   331,788   338,792 
          
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares 2,920   2,920   2,920   2,901   2,901 
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681 
Additional paid-in capital 11,119   11,119   11,119   11,037   11,037 
Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock (72)  (81)  (84)  -   - 
Retained earnings 22,930   22,852   22,948   22,823   23,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") (15,946)  (15,385)  (16,174)  (17,828)  (17,792)
Total Stockholders' Equity 20,951   21,425   20,729   18,933   19,181 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$380,541  $359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973 
          


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$3,527  $3,181  $3,126  $2,909  $2,709 
Interest and dividends on securities 686   702   719   732   745 
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 52   82   92   236   175 
Total Interest Income 4,265   3,965   3,937   3,877   3,629 
          
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 1,286   1,132   1,044   942   840 
Interest on short-term borrowings 13   25   62   199   225 
Total Interest Expense 1,299   1,157   1,106   1,141   1,065 
          
Net Interest Income 2,966   2,808   2,831   2,736   2,564 
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 86   216   44   79   (621)
Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 2,880   2,592   2,787   2,657   3,185 
          
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposit accounts 35   41   37   34   31 
Mortgage Commissions 197   372   191   -   - 
Other fees and commissions 140   208   297   142   131 
Income on life insurance 43   45   45   44   43 
Total Noninterest Income 415   666   570   220   205 
          
Noninterest expenses         
Salary and employee benefits 1,840   1,848   1,865   2,026   1,827 
Occupancy and equipment expenses 271   275   248   256   309 
Legal, accounting and other professional fees 352   526   478   278   384 
Data processing and item processing services 289   283   219   224   257 
FDIC insurance costs 59   46   46   44   41 
Advertising and marketing related expenses 35   50   45   30   36 
Loan collection costs -   (12)  19   7   46 
Telephone costs 27   37   20   25   38 
Other expenses 386   411   330   362   329 
Total Noninterest Expenses 3,259   3,464   3,270   3,252   3,267 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 36   (206)  87   (375)  123 
Income tax benefit (48)  (111)  (38)  (163)  (30)
          
Net income (loss)$84  $(95) $125  $(212) $153 
          
Earnings (loss) per common share (1)$0.03  $(0.03) $0.04  $(0.07) $0.05 
          

(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 At And For The Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
          
Selected Balance Sheet Data         
Assets$380,541  $359,916  $351,794  $350,721  $357,973 
Investment securities 103,040   103,469   104,141   104,566   106,623 
Gross loans 242,568   231,221   215,320   213,362   207,393 
Goodwill 317   317   317   -   - 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 109,596   104,158   107,368   107,027   104,487 
Interest-bearing deposits 247,938   228,224   221,701   210,289   212,770 
Borrowings -   4,000   -   13,000   20,000 
AOCL (15,946)  (15,385)  (16,174)  (17,828)  (17,792)
Stockholders' equity 20,951   21,425   20,729   18,933   19,181 
          
Summary Income Statement         
Interest income 4,265   3,965   3,937   3,877   3,629 
Interest expense 1,299   1,157   1,106   1,141   1,065 
Net Interest Income 2,966   2,808   2,831   2,736   2,564 
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 86   216   44   79   (621)
Noninterest income 415   666   570   220   205 
          
Salary and employee benefits 1,840   1,848   1,865   2,026   1,827 
Operating Expenses 1,419   1,616   1,405   1,226   1,440 
Noninterest expenses 3,259   3,464   3,270   3,252   3,267 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 36   (206)  87   (375)  123 
Income tax benefit (48)  (111)  (38)  (163)  (30)
Net income (loss)$84  $(95) $125  $(212) $153 
          
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") income (loss)$122  $10  $131  $(296) $(498)
          
Earnings (loss) per common share (1)$0.03  $(0.03) $0.04  $(0.07) $0.05 
Weighted average shares outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681 
          
Average Balances         
Assets$369,976  $354,743  $353,651  $356,587  $353,308 
Investment securities$125,118  $125,734  $127,918  $130,343  $132,805 
Loans$236,106  $220,069  $216,263  $208,951  $205,868 
Deposits$344,567  $328,709  $326,906  $317,647  $312,031 
Borrowings$1,316  $2,441  $5,286  $17,824  $20,215 
Stockholders' equity$22,082  $21,498  $19,452  $19,780  $19,257 
          
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY         
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)     
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 At And For The Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank) (2)         
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.16%  13.80%  14.82%  14.91%  15.42%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.16%  13.80%  14.82%  14.91%  15.42%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.18%  9.49%  9.67%  9.59%  9.71%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.25%  14.94%  15.96%  16.06%  16.60%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$35,673  $35,555  $36,204  $36,449  $36,639 
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital$35,673  $35,555  $36,204  $36,449  $36,639 
Total Regulatory Capital$38,631  $38,482  $38,987  $39,281  $39,438 
          
Capital Ratios (Company)         
Common Equity Ratio 5.51%  5.95%  5.89%  5.40%  5.36%
Tangible Capital Ratio (3) 5.43%  5.87%  5.81%  5.40%  5.36%
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.09%  -0.11%  0.14%  -0.24%  0.18%
PTPP ROAA 0.13%  0.01%  0.15%  -0.33%  -0.57%
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 1.54%  -1.75%  2.55%  -4.30%  3.22%
PTPP ROACE 2.24%  0.18%  2.67%  -6.00%  -10.49%
Efficiency ratio (4) 96.39%  99.71%  96.15%  110.01%  117.98%
Net operating expense ratio (5) 3.07%  3.15%  3.05%  3.40%  3.47%
          
Loan Yields 6.06%  5.73%  5.73%  5.58%  5.34%
Yield on earning assets 4.69%  4.44%  4.40%  4.33%  4.13%
Cost of funds 1.52%  1.39%  1.32%  1.36%  1.30%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.20%  2.06%  1.97%  1.99%  1.89%
Net interest margin 3.26%  3.14%  3.17%  3.05%  2.92%
Net interest margin - FTE 3.33%  3.21%  3.24%  3.13%  3.00%
          
Dividends Paid$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Cash dividends declared per share$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
          
Tangible book value per share (3)$7.07  $7.23  $6.99  $6.53  $6.61 
Book value per share$7.18  $7.34  $7.10  $6.53  $6.61 
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695   2,919,695   2,919,695   2,900,681   2,900,681 
          
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY         
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)     
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 At And For The Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Asset Quality and Liquidity         
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")$2,792  $2,716  $2,568  $2,587  $2,689 
          
Nonaccrual loans$662  $1,256  $1,201  $1,066  $1,135 
90+past due and accruing -   -   -   -   - 
Restructured loans (6) -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 662   1,256   1,201   1,066   1,135 
Other Real Estate Owned -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$662  $1,256  $1,201  $1,066  $1,135 
          
ACL to gross loans 1.15%  1.17%  1.19%  1.21%  1.30%
NPLs to gross loans 0.27%  0.54%  0.56%  0.50%  0.55%
ACL to nonperforming loans 421.8%  216.2%  213.8%  242.7%  236.9%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$54  $71  $94  $45  $4 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans 0.09%  0.13%  0.17%  0.09%  0.01%
NPAs to Assets 0.17%  0.35%  0.34%  0.30%  0.32%
Loans to Deposits 67.8%  69.6%  65.4%  67.2%  65.4%
          
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.
(2) The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company’s risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank’s and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table.
(3) Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand
(4) The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.
(6) These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status.
          


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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