Mexico Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Growth Challenges (Q2, 2026 Update)

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico data center colocation market is anticipated to expand significantly, growing at an annual rate of 22.0%, to reach US$860.8 million by 2026. With a compound annual growth rate of 19.7% from 2021-2025, the market's momentum is expected to continue strongly, projecting a 16.6% growth from 2026-2030, ultimately reaching approximately US$1.59 billion by the end of 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demands for AI and GPU workloads, hyperscaler capacity expansion, and enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Nearshoring Wave Drives Enterprise Colo Demand

Mexico's role as a nearshoring hub for North American companies is enhancing enterprise IT infrastructure demand, particularly in Monterrey and Mexico City, as multinational firms expand their IT operations.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and diversification trends are driving enterprises to establish local data infrastructure, boosting demand for colocation services.

Hyperscale Entry Accelerates Wholesale Colo Development

The establishment of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud infrastructure from 2024 onwards is catalyzing wholesale colocation demand in Mexico City.

Mexico's demographics and economic landscape support these hyperscale investments, with Mexico City evolving into a significant wholesale colo market.

Power Infrastructure Constraints Create Development Risk

Challenges with Mexico's electricity grid, managed by CFE, pose operational risks due to capacity and reliability issues, which are critical for data centers.

Underdeveloped grid infrastructure and uncertain power generation policies reduce power reliability, affecting large-scale colocation development.

Competitive Landscape

Current State of the Market

Although younger than Brazil's market, Mexico's colocation industry is expanding rapidly, primarily in Mexico City, with Monterrey emerging as a secondary hub.

Key Players and New Entrants

Equinix has established itself through acquisitions, while local operators like KIO Networks and new entrants like Odata are expanding to meet demand.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

The electricity grid in Mexico, dominated by CFE, has limitations impacting large data center projects. Regulatory changes restrict renewable energy development and present challenges to achieving reliable power supply.

Government Policy and Data Localization

Legislation around data protection is being considered for stricter enforcement. Government digitalization drives emphasize domestic hosting preferences.

Barriers to Expansion

Power reliability and regulatory complexities present significant expansion challenges, alongside extended timelines for development due to urban density and seismic considerations in Mexico City.

The Mexico data center colocation market is at a pivotal point, buoyed by nearshoring investment and hyperscale entry but hindered by power infrastructure limitations. Mexico City is solidifying its status as a regional colo hub, with Monterrey developing concurrently. The competitive landscape is evolving with international operators establishing a presence, competing on power access and hyperscale partnerships. Power-secured development sites offer significant advantages for market entrants.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Mexico data center colocation market, covering market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, and operational metrics, enabling critical insights into emerging opportunities and market distribution.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $860.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s724yc

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