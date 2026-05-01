Rayls Launches Public Chain, Advancing its Mission to Bring Global Finance Onchain

• With the Public Chain launch, the Rayls ecosystem reaches a major milestone enabling faster and more efficient stablecoins, tokenized deposit and privacy payments and tokenisation and distribution of RWA with privacy and compliance.



• Production deployments with leading institutions, including XP Inc. (USDXP stablecoin), Núclea (Brazil's largest payment FMI, supporting 150+ financial institutions), and AmFi (tokenised over $500M in credit and debt instruments), collectively serving over 200 million clients.

• Validated by global financial leaders, selected for Mastercard's Start Path Blockchain and Digital Assets programme; featured in J.P. Morgan Kinexys' Project EPIC report on institutional privacy and identity.

• Parfin, a core partner of Rayls, committed to migrate its $400M monthly stablecoin cross-border FX payments to Rayls by the end of the year — bringing established, high-volume stablecoin activity onchain.

• The Public Chain features Axyl, a new blockchain consensus system that offers instant transaction finality, high throughput and uses stablecoin as gas fee (ideal for financial institutions).

• With the launch of the Public Chain, tokenomics is now active, linking institutional usage to buybacks and a 50% burn.





London, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Rayls has announced the launch of its Public Chain Mainnet on April 30th, building on prior deployments and collaboration with leading financial partners and institutions, including Mastercard, XP Inc., and JP Morgan Kinexys. The launch of the mainnet marks the completion of the initial vision for the system, where institutions can tokenise assets in private environments and distribute them via an interoperable public chain.

Rayls is a powerful blockchain system combining private permissioned chains and public permissionless chain, seamlessly connected to deliver a compliant and interoperable blockchain for institutional use cases.

Rayls enables institutions to bring assets onchain while maintaining the privacy, compliance, and operational controls they require. Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Rayls bridges private institutional networks directly to public DeFi liquidity, creating a unified financial ecosystem.

Rayls Public Chain Core features

The Rayls Public chain and its innovative Axyl consensus system, are able to deliver:

Full compatibility with Ethereum (EVM)

15k+ transactions per second

Subsecond block times

Instant Finality of transactions (less than 1s)

Gas payment in stablecoin

Native connection between the Rayls private and public chains

Together, these characteristics make Rayls ideal for:

Stablecoin and Tokenised Deposit issuance

Institutions can issue their own stablecoins and tokenised deposit for instant settlement, cross-border FX, internal usage, and more. Rayls already has two major institutions issuing stablecoins on their system, including XP Inc. one of Brazil’s largest investment platforms (~$400B in client assets) and Núclea an infrastructure provider processing ~40,000 tokenized receivables monthly.

Because Rayls offers instant finality and predictable gas payment in USD stablecoin, institutions issuing private stablecoin can more easily estimate costs and do not have to worry about settlement delays or waiting for several blocks before confirming transactions. The high TPS capacity of Rayls also makes it suitable for large-scale transaction volumes.

Tokenisation of assets including RWA

Rayls is fully compatible with Ethereum, making it ideal for the tokenisation of assets, since any token created in Rayls is immediately interoperable with any other EVM blockchain without the need for complicated adaptations.

Rayls is already working with AmFi and Nuclea to tokenise receivables onchain and distribute them on the public chain.

Privacy Preserving Transactions

Rayls offers its native open-source protocol Enygma, which uses Zero Knowledge cryptographic technology to offer quantum-resistant privacy with selective disclosure for regulators via Auditor View. This technology was assessed by JP Morgan and the report is available online.

Yield Bearing Vaults

Rayls brings together a platform to distribute real world yield, globally. The combination of Receivables tokenisation on the private or public network from credit card payments, commercial invoicing, trade finance transactions, buy now pay later fintechs, brings a powerful combination of efficiency, traceability and onchain credit infrastructure to be distributed globally through yield bearing vaults.

AI Agents payments

With millions of AI agents becoming available, blockchain is the ideal layer of settlement. However, existing blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are too slow for efficient use by AI agents.

Rayls is ideal for AI agents because of its subsecond block time and instant finality. Once an agent sends a token as payment in Rayls, the transaction is completed and final in less than 1 second.



“At launch, the network is supported by 10 launch partners, blockchain companies that believe in Rayls and are offering their services through the Rayls blockchains. These include names such as LayerZero, Algebra, Lagoon, Predicate, Enzyme Finance. Rayls launched their private chain system back in 2024 and is already in production with major financial institutions."

— Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin

The launch comes as demand for institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure and AI-ready systems continues to grow, driven by the need for faster settlement, greater transparency, and improved operational efficiency. At the same time, regulatory developments across key markets are creating clearer pathways for adoption, particularly for infrastructure that aligns with existing financial standards.

Unlike earlier blockchain initiatives that have remained in pilot stages, Rayls has been built to support live financial use cases at scale, combining blockchain-based efficiency with the controls, privacy, and integration required by regulated institutions.









About Rayls



Rayls is a public-permissioned, hybrid blockchain purpose-built for banks and financial institutions to operate onchain while meeting regulatory, privacy, and operational requirements. Through Enygma, its quantum-safe privacy framework protocol, native governance controls, and Privacy Node technology, Rayls enables compliant interaction between TradFi systems and DeFi. By securely linking institutional workflows to public blockchains, Rayls supports the adoption of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. Rayls is focused on expanding onchain finance through institutional participation, enabling broader asset access, deeper liquidity, and a more resilient global financial ecosystem.





Through one of its core developers Parfin , Rayls has been supported by engagement with public and private sector institutions, including collaborations involving the Central Bank of Brazil, the Bank for International Settlements and the European Commission. Its growing partner network includes infrastructure and financial services providers such as Núclea, J.P. Morgan, Cielo.





For more information visit Rayls.com or follow on X , Telegram , Discord and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Bicky Khatkar

bicky@lunapr.io



