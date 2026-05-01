The Events Industry is Changing. MPIs WEC San Antonio Shows What Comes Next.

San Antonio, TX, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meeting and event industry association, invites meeting and event planners to its World Education Congress (WEC), taking place at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Designed for meeting and event professionals seeking to elevate their impact, WEC offers a dynamic blend of immersive education, meaningful networking and real-world application.

Building on the success of past events, WEC continues to evolve, shifting beyond traditional conference formats to deliver experiences that reflect the changing demands of the industry.

“WEC is where our industry comes together to not only learn what’s next, but to experience it firsthand,” said Paul Van Deventer, MPI President and CEO. “From immersive learning environments to reimagined general sessions, WEC is designed to help planners think more strategically, lead with confidence and create events that truly connect.”

Learning Journeys Turn the City Into a Classroom

One of the most distinctive elements of WEC is its Learning Journeys, which are immersive, off-site experiences that transform San Antonio into a live learning environment.

The Formula for Audience Engagement (sponsored by Encore) begins with a barge ride along the River Walk before transitioning into an interactive session at Hard Rock Cafe, where attendees explore how environment, movement and content work together to drive engagement.

Rhythm, Connection & Collective Energy at the Aztec Theatre, a Live Nation special events venue, invites participants into a hands-on drumming experience, demonstrating how shared rhythm and nonverbal communication can transform audience dynamics.

Legacy, Leadership, and Lasting Impact at The Alamo blends history and reflection, challenging attendees to think about how experiences shape long-term impact and meaning.

These immersive formats reflect a broader industry shift toward experiential, participatory learning that extends beyond the traditional classroom.

A Reimagined Conference Experience for Today’s Planner

WEC San Antonio introduces several new elements designed to reflect how the industry is evolving:

Reimagined General Sessions featuring “The Breakdown,” a studio-style experience combining keynote inspiration with real-time industry insights and practical takeaways

Expanded senior-level content, including CMM and Senior Strategist tracks

Increased focus on AI, engagement, ROI and event economics, representing key challenges facing today’s planners

Continued growth in medical meetings and compliance education

Attendees will also hear from an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, including:

Dr. Magie Cook, sharing a powerful story of resilience and leadership

Jon Dorenbos, blending storytelling and mindset in an unforgettable experience

Jim Kwik, delivering insights on learning, memory and performance in a fast-changing world

Lilah Jones, closing the event with a call to rethink leadership, courage and purpose

Connecting Attendees to Community and Purpose

WEC extends beyond education to create meaningful connections with the host city. Attendees will engage directly with San Antonio through off-site experiences and a community impact initiative that pairs participants with a local nonprofit to solve real-world challenges.

"Hosting MPI WEC in San Antonio is an absolute stellar opportunity for our destination," said Mario Bass, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “San Antonio will raise the bar for attendees, offering all attendees an exceptional experience amidst our enchanting city. With our robust hotel offerings, the iconic Henry B. González Convention Center nestled along the renowned River Walk, our thriving culinary scene and the warm embrace of our 150,000 hospitality professionals, we are ramped up and ready. Delegates will delve into our rich history and heritage at iconic opening and closing events, our Learning Journeys, and have a Texas-sized welcome from the vibrant people of San Antonio and all MPI Texas Chapters, and our Texas Destination Partners."

Learn more and register for MPI WEC San Antonio.

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