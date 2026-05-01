Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

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Guernsey,1 May 2026

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees and in line with the Company’s current Remuneration Policy, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has purchased 4,575 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €5.92 per share.

Each director receives 30% of their Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR").

Dagmar Kershaw, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,392 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Ms Kershaw will have an interest in 39,761 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares of the Company;





Yedau Ogoundele, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR acquired 975 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mrs Ogoundele will have an interest in 12,409 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued shares of the Company;





Joanne Peacegood, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR acquired 1,183 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mrs Peacegood will have an interest in 10,239 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued shares of the Company; and





Simon Holden, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR acquired 1,025 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Holden will have an interest in 7,278 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued shares of the Company.





The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Dagmar Kershaw

CHAIRMAN & DIRECTOR b) Yedau Ogoundele

DIRECTOR c) Joanne Peacegood

DIRECTOR d) Simon Holden

DIRECTOR Reason for the notification a. Position/status Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Volta Finance Limited b. LEI 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares



b. Identification code GG00B1GHHH78 c. Nature of the transaction



Purchase and allocation of Ordinary Shares in relation to the part-payment of Directors' fees for the quarter ended 30 April 2026 d. Price(s) €5.92 per share e. Volume(s) Total: 4,575 f. Date of transaction 1 May 2026 g. Place of transaction On-market – London Aggregate Purchase Information a) Dagmar Kershaw

Chairman and Director b) Yedau Ogoundele Director c) Joanne Peacegood

Director d) Simon Holden

Director Aggr. Volume:

1,392







Price:

€5.92 per share Aggr. Volume:

975







Price:

€5.92 per share Aggr. Volume:

1,183







Price:

€5.92 per share Aggr. Volume:

1,025







Price:

€5.92 per share

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager

BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe

Matthieu Laurence

matthieu.laurence@axa-im.com

Olivier Pons

Olivier.pons@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 87 30

Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas S.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 850

Corporate Broker

Cavendish Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Daniel Balabanoff

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

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ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s Investment objectives are to preserve its capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The Company currently seeks to achieve its investment objectives by pursuing exposure predominantly to CLO’s and similar asset classes. A more diversified investment strategy across structured finance assets may be pursued opportunistically. The Company has appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

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This press release is published by BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe (“BNPP AM”), in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61/EU, the “AIFM Directive”) of Volta Finance Limited (the "Volta Finance") whose portfolio is managed by BNPP AM.

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are “U.S. persons” for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. Volta Finance does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

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This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

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This press release contains statements that are, or may deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "anticipated", "expects", "intends", "is/are expected", "may", "will" or "should". They include the statements regarding the level of the dividend, the current market context and its impact on the long-term return of Volta Finance's investments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Volta Finance's actual results, portfolio composition and performance may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. BNPP AM does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Any target information is based on certain assumptions as to future events which may not prove to be realised. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these future events, the targets are not intended to be and should not be regarded as profits or earnings or any other type of forecasts. There can be no assurance that any of these targets will be achieved. In addition, no assurance can be given that the investment objective will be achieved.

The figures provided that relate to past months or years and past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance or construed as a reliable indicator as to future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies is intended to illustrate some of the investment methodologies and philosophies of Volta Finance, as implemented by BNPP AM. The historical success or BNPP AM’s belief in the future success, of any of these trades or strategies is not indicative of, and has no bearing on, future results.

The valuation of financial assets can vary significantly from the prices that the BNPP AM could obtain if it sought to liquidate the positions on behalf of the Volta Finance due to market conditions and general economic environment. Such valuations do not constitute a fairness or similar opinion and should not be regarded as such.

Editor: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe, a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office located at 1 boulevard Haussmann - 75009 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 319 378 832, and a Portfolio Management Company, holder of AMF approval no. GP 96002, issued on 19 April 1996.

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