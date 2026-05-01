Analysis of Ireland's 2026 Data Center Colocation Market - Grid Constraints in Dublin Push Data Center Growth to Cork and Limerick

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ireland data center colocation market is set to grow significantly, with expectations to reach US$1.65 billion by 2026, and sustained growth through a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021-2025. This growth is projected to continue at 14.2% from 2026-2030, driven by rising AI and GPU demands, alongside a build-out of hyperscaler capacity. By 2030, the market could expand to US$2.81 billion as enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

This report examines market revenue, capacity trends, operational efficiency, and financial metrics. The report details demand dynamics, workload segmentation, and infrastructure investment trends, offering insights into emerging opportunities within the market.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers Dublin Grid Constraints and Regional Shifts

Major tech giants like Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon bolster Ireland's status as a data center hub. Yet, EirGrid's restrictions in Dublin necessitate shifts to alternative markets such as Cork and Limerick.

The concentration of data centers poses infrastructure risks, triggering Dublin's capacity constraints and regulatory actions to manage expansion.

Policy Reforms and Compliance

New regulations compel data centers to prove grid contributions via renewable energy and demand response capabilities. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft commit to these measures, aligning with Ireland's Climate Action Plan.

Demonstrating grid benefits will grant operators smoother regulatory paths, essential for new developments.

Ireland's Structural Advantages

The country's tech ecosystem supports stable colocation demand, with companies targeting less constrained regions for expansion while benefiting from GDPR regulatory advantages and favorable corporate tax rates.

Competitive Landscape Current Market Insights

Dominated by hyperscale facilities, third-party colocation options in Dublin are limited. Equinix, Digital Realty, Iron Mountain, and others are main players deploying in constrained environments.

Regions like Cork and Limerick might see development though they lack Dublin's connectivity prowess.

Infrastructure and Regulatory Environment

Grid connection limitations in Dublin drive the need for innovation. Ireland's energy mix's shift towards renewables challenges data centers to adapt under new approval frameworks.

Barriers and Opportunities

Grid constraints primarily determent Dublin's scalability, leading to increased scrutiny on new large-scale developments and bifurcation between compliant hyperscalers and third-party operators.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive Market Insight: Detailed analysis of capacity, revenue, and workload segmentation provides a holistic understanding of the market.

Detailed analysis of capacity, revenue, and workload segmentation provides a holistic understanding of the market. AI and Non-AI Workload Analysis: Metrics highlight the distinctions and infrastructure needs for AI workloads versus traditional demands.

Metrics highlight the distinctions and infrastructure needs for AI workloads versus traditional demands. Granular Demand Segmentation: Segment evaluation across service types, facilities, and customer bases for precise market insight.

Segment evaluation across service types, facilities, and customer bases for precise market insight. Operational and Financial Benchmarks: Key efficiency metrics help strategize investments and enhance operational performance across data centers.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctspav

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