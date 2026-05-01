Austria Data Center Colocation Market Review 2021-2025 and Growth Forecast 2026-2030 with Financial and Investment Metrics

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Austria data center colocation market is poised for robust growth, expected to achieve a 22.0% annual increase by 2026, reaching a total market value of USD 521.9 million. Between 2021 and 2025, the colocation sector experienced remarkable growth with a CAGR of 20.1%. This upward trajectory is set to continue with a projected CAGR of 16% from 2026 to 2030, culminating in a market value of approximately USD 943.9 million.

The market expansion is largely driven by the heightened demand for AI and GPU workloads, a trend towards increased hyperscaler capacity build-outs, and the continued enterprise transition to hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure. The extensive report provides an analysis of the Austrian data center colocation market, offering a meticulous breakdown of the current landscape and future prospects.

Key insights cover installed and leased capacities, net annual absorption rates, vacancy rates, and detailed revenue forecasts. The document also addresses colocation pricing and workload segmentation, providing an essential overview of AI and non-AI demand.

Furthermore, it delivers critical insights into the capacity pipeline metrics, including operational, under-construction, and planned stages, as well as operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy integration. Investors and stakeholders can find valuable financial and investment metrics, such as capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot, promoting comprehensive market understanding and strategic decision-making.

Key Areas Examined in This Report

Austria Data Center Market Overview: Total market revenue, installed power capacity, colocation market share

Total market revenue, installed power capacity, colocation market share Austrian Colocation Market Size and Forecast: Installed capacity, leased capacity, absorption, vacancy, market revenue

Installed capacity, leased capacity, absorption, vacancy, market revenue Service Types: Retail colocation, wholesale colocation

Retail colocation, wholesale colocation Facility Architecture: Core/Metro and Edge colocation data centers

Core/Metro and Edge colocation data centers Customer Segments: Hyperscalers, large enterprises, SMEs, public sector

Hyperscalers, large enterprises, SMEs, public sector AI vs. Non-AI Colocation Market: Capacity and revenue metrics

Capacity and revenue metrics End-Use Sectors: IT, BFSI, telecom, retail, media, manufacturing, government

IT, BFSI, telecom, retail, media, manufacturing, government Capacity Pipeline: Operational and future capacity metrics

Operational and future capacity metrics Operational Efficiency: PUE, energy reuse and efficiency, cooling systems, rack density

PUE, energy reuse and efficiency, cooling systems, rack density Financial and Investment Metrics: Capex per MW, land acquisition, operating expenses, pricing, revenue

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Sizing: Insight into capacity trends, absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue projections.

Insight into capacity trends, absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue projections. AI vs. Traditional Workload Insights: Divergence in demand metrics between AI-driven and traditional colocation services.

Divergence in demand metrics between AI-driven and traditional colocation services. Granular Demand Assessment: In-depth analysis by service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and sectors.

In-depth analysis by service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and sectors. Supply-Demand Dynamics: Clarity on operational, construction, and planning stages for future growth.

Clarity on operational, construction, and planning stages for future growth. Performance Benchmarking: Access to efficiency metrics supporting strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $521.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $943.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16% Regions Covered Austria

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef5372

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