Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Traffic Signal System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Intelligent Traffic Signal System Market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach USD 26.8 billion by 2035.

The market is reshaped as urban mobility networks evolve from traditional, time-based traffic lights to fully connected, AI-enabled, data-driven traffic orchestration platforms. Conventional fixed-cycle signals, which rely on preset timing and manual adjustments, are being replaced by adaptive, sensor-equipped systems that respond to real-time traffic conditions.

Intelligent traffic signal systems are increasingly essential infrastructure, tasked with optimizing traffic flow, reducing congestion, lowering emissions, enhancing pedestrian safety, and integrating multiple transport modes. Adoption is being accelerated by smart city initiatives, urbanization, and government investments in digital infrastructure. Modern ITSS platforms leverage cloud-based analytics, predictive modeling, and AI to ensure seamless traffic management, enabling municipalities to meet sustainability, efficiency, and road safety objectives while accommodating growing urban populations and vehicle density.

Unlike traditional electromechanical controllers, modern ITSS operate as part of integrated digital ecosystems, using technologies such as vehicle detection sensors, radar units, cameras, inductive loops, GPS data, and cloud computing to monitor traffic in real time. Adaptive algorithms and predictive analytics allow dynamic signal timing adjustments, reducing idle times, minimizing stop-and-go traffic, and improving synchronization across road corridors. These systems help cities achieve better traffic efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and improved commuter safety, while supporting multimodal transport integration and smart city objectives.

The software segment held a 41.4% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2035. Software solutions are critical to modern traffic management, enabling adaptive signal control, real-time intersection coordination, and predictive traffic analysis. AI, machine learning, and cloud-based analytics enhance decision-making, allowing cities to manage congestion, respond to accidents, and optimize pedestrian flow far more efficiently than hardware-focused systems alone.

The vehicle actuated signal systems segment held a 40.1% share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2035. These systems adjust signal timings dynamically based on real-time vehicle detection using sensors, loop detectors, cameras, or radar technologies. This reduces waiting times, enhances traffic throughput, and ensures smoother intersection operations, making them a preferred choice for urban planners and traffic authorities.

The U.S. Intelligent Traffic Signal System Market held an 83.6% share, generating USD 2.4 billion in 2025. Market growth is driven by rising urban congestion, increasing vehicle ownership, and federal initiatives supporting smart city infrastructure. Transit agencies and municipalities are deploying AI-powered adaptive signals and IoT-enabled sensors to optimize traffic flow, reduce delays, and enhance safety. Integration with connected vehicle technologies and public transit systems further strengthens demand, while cloud-based traffic management and predictive analytics facilitate centralized monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

Key players operating in the Global Intelligent Traffic Signal System Market include Siemens, Cubic, Econolite, Yunex Traffic, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hisense TransTech, SWARCO, NoTraffic, Iteris, and Hisense TransTech.

Companies in the Global Intelligent Traffic Signal System Market are strengthening their position by investing heavily in R&D to develop AI-driven adaptive algorithms, predictive traffic analytics, and cloud-based management platforms. They focus on expanding geographic presence through strategic partnerships with municipalities, technology integrators, and transit authorities.

Many vendors differentiate by offering scalable and modular solutions compatible with existing infrastructure, reducing deployment costs and enhancing interoperability. Companies also leverage pilot programs, government contracts, and smart city collaborations to showcase system effectiveness. Investments in IoT, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and cybersecurity capabilities further solidify market foothold and create long-term competitive advantage.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $26.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Industry ecosystem analysis

Supplier landscape

Profit margin analysis

Cost structure

Value addition at each stage

Factor affecting the value chain

Disruptions

Industry impact forces

Growth drivers

Increasing urbanization and traffic congestion

Government initiatives and smart city projects

Technological advancements in traffic management

Integration with other transportation systems

Industry pitfalls and challenges

Integration challenges and complexity

Data privacy and security concerns

Market opportunities

Expansion in emerging markets

integration with smart mobility solutions

Adoption of AI and IoT Technologies

Public-private partnerships and infrastructure funding

Growth potential analysis

Regulatory guidelines

North America

U.S.: Federal ITS Architecture & Smart City Challenge Programs

Canada: National ITS Strategy & C-ITS Pilot Projects

Europe

Germany: Cooperative ITS (C-ITS) Deployment & Mobility Data Standards

UK: Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Standards & Smart City Initiatives

France: Connected Mobility & Road Safety Regulations

Italy: National ITS Guidelines & Smart City Roadmap

Asia-Pacific

China: C-V2X Deployment & Smart Traffic Management Standards

India: National Urban Transport Policy & Smart Cities Mission

Japan: ITS Promotion & Smart Mobility Standards

Australia: National ITS Architecture & Connected Vehicle Framework.

Latin America

Brazil: National Urban Mobility Plan & ITS Deployment Programs

Mexico: Intelligent Traffic Systems Standards & Pilot Projects

Argentina: Smart City & Traffic Optimization Policies

MEA

UAE: Smart City Program & ITS Framework

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 & Smart Traffic Initiatives

South Africa: National ITS Policy & Urban Mobility Strategy

Porter's analysis

PESTEL analysis

Technology and Innovation landscape

Current technological trends

Emerging technologies

Pricing analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

Historical price trend analysis

Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)

Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

Cost breakdown analysis

Sustainability and environmental impact analysis

Sustainable practices

Waste reduction strategies

Energy efficiency in production

Eco-friendly initiatives

Carbon footprint considerations

Future outlook & opportunities

Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market

AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models

GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment

Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations

Infrastructure & Deployment Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)

Deployment Penetration by Region & Buyer Segment (Driven by Primary Research)

Scalability Constraints & Infrastructure Investment Trends (Driven by Primary Research)

Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by Primary Research)

Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR

Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable Macro and Industry Tailwinds

Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds

Company Profiles

Global Players

Cubic

Econolite

Hisense TransTech

Iteris

Kapsch TrafficCom

Q-Free

Siemens

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SWARCO

Yunex Traffic

Regional Players

Aldridge Traffic Controllers

Dahua Technology

EFKON

Hikvision Traffic Solutions

Intelight

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing

PTV

SICE

Emerging Players

Applied Information

LYT

Miovision

NoTraffic

Rapid Flow Technologies (Surtrac)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hltuzg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment