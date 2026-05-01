Thailand Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Thailand is expected to grow by 3.8% on annual basis to reach THB 70.44 billion in 2026.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 3.5%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of THB 67.86 billion to approximately THB 85.30 billion.



Key Insights

Reposition Thailand's Cement Industry Around Execution Discipline Rather Than Expansion

Shift the narrative from growth acceleration to utilisation management: Over the past twelve months, communications from the Siam Cement Group and Siam City Cement indicate that producers are concentrating on plant reliability, cost efficiency, and margin protection rather than announcing new kiln lines. The industry is treating installed capacity as sufficient, with emphasis on dispatch alignment and operational stability.

Anchor demand stability in infrastructure continuity rather than property expansion: The National Economic and Social Development Council and the State Railway of Thailand reaffirm continued focus on rail connectivity, logistics corridors, and public works. In contrast, developer commentary over the past year has reflected cautious residential launches and selective commercial activity.

Embed environmental compliance into daily operations: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has maintained its emphasis on emissions oversight and on enforcement of waste management regulations. Cement producers have referenced tighter monitoring, expanded use of alternative fuels, and enhanced environmental disclosures as part of routine operations rather than as standalone initiatives.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments

Transition from capacity growth to operational optimisation: Industry commentary over the last year has focused on kiln efficiency, maintenance scheduling, and fuel substitution. Producers are recalibrating output to reflect actual consumption patterns instead of building ahead of demand. Consolidated management oversight and cost rationalisation are central themes.

Align production planning with regulatory and environmental cycles: Environmental inspections and reporting requirements increasingly influence production scheduling. Plants are building flexibility into dispatch and maintenance planning to minimise operational disruption during compliance reviews.

Expand alternative fuel integration and circular economy initiatives: Sustainability updates from Siam City Cement highlight the continued expansion of refuse-derived fuel and industrial waste co-processing. Policy support for waste-to-energy integration has strengthened collaboration between cement kilns and municipal waste operators.

Advance plant digitalisation and centralised control systems: The Siam Cement Group has referenced digital manufacturing upgrades and centralised monitoring frameworks in recent disclosures. Automation and predictive maintenance systems are being deployed to improve kiln stability and energy efficiency. Industrial digital transformation remains aligned with Thailand's broader manufacturing modernisation agenda.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Industry Resilience

Coordinate supply discipline through industry dialogue: The Thai Cement Manufacturers Association continues to encourage market stability through structured engagement among producers. Informal coordination and communication mechanisms are helping moderate price volatility in slower-demand conditions.

Deepen collaboration with waste management and energy providers: Cement producers have strengthened ties with industrial waste processors and municipal agencies to secure alternative fuel feedstock. These partnerships reduce exposure to conventional fuel volatility while supporting compliance with environmental guidelines.

Expand regional integration across ASEAN operations: Thai cement groups maintain cross-border production and distribution networks. Recent corporate communications from The Siam Cement Group confirm continued optimisation of ASEAN supply chains, allowing revenue diversification beyond domestic construction cycles.

Engage regulators proactively to reduce compliance disruption: Closer operational alignment with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment supports smoother inspection cycles and predictable reporting frameworks. Data transparency and environmental monitoring systems are becoming embedded compliance tools.

Identify Core Growth Drivers Within a Moderating Market

Leverage infrastructure rollout to underpin baseline cement dispatch: Public investment programs in rail expansion, highways, and logistics facilities provide a consistent source of bulk demand. Government-backed works remain the primary demand stabiliser in the current environment.

Respond to urban renovation and public facility upgrades: Renewal activity in schools, transport hubs, and civic infrastructure is providing recurring cement usage, even as new private high-rise construction remains cautious. Retrofit cycles create steadier consumption patterns than speculative development.

Utilise environmental enforcement as a consolidation catalyst: Stricter compliance requirements raise operating costs for smaller or less efficient producers. Larger groups with stronger capital positions and advanced environmental systems are better placed to absorb regulatory burdens, potentially accelerating structural consolidation.

Strengthen energy management to defend margins: Guidance from the Energy Policy and Planning Office underscores energy efficiency and supply stability. Cement plants that optimise fuel mix and power sourcing enhance cost resilience in a competitive market.

Forecast Future Trends Based on Current Structural Signals

Institutionalise utilisation discipline as an enduring feature: Production calibration and dispatch coordination are likely to remain core management practices. Oversupply risks discourage aggressive expansion, reinforcing a steady-state operating model.

Deepen carbon integration into capital allocation decisions: Environmental oversight is expected to intensify gradually. Investment priorities will increasingly favour efficiency upgrades, clinker reduction strategies, and monitoring systems rather than capacity additions.

Shift competitive differentiation toward operational resilience: As demand growth moderates, producers will compete on cost control, inspection readiness, logistics efficiency, and digital integration. Scale alone will not determine advantage.

Encourage restructuring among higher-cost operators: Sustained compliance and efficiency requirements may pressure smaller or regionally concentrated producers. Asset transfers or integration into larger groups could reshape competitive dynamics.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Cement Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the cement industry in Thailand with core indicators such as cement production, consumption, installed capacity, capacity utilization, average pricing (per tonne and per bag), and trade flows across domestic and export markets.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyze the cement ecosystem through detailed segmentation by cement type (e.g., Portland, blended, specialty, low-carbon), end-use sector (residential, commercial, infrastructure), distribution channel (bulk vs. retail), and regional dispatch patterns, enabling deeper visibility into demand composition and structural shifts in construction activity.

Operational and Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmark leading producers and market participants using KPIs such as production share, regional footprint, cost structure drivers (energy, logistics, raw materials), clinker factor trends, and capacity expansion or optimization strategies to assess competitive positioning and operational resilience.

Demand Drivers and Structural Risk Assessment: Understand how housing policy, public infrastructure pipelines, urbanization rates, industrial investment, energy availability, and regulatory frameworks influence cement demand, pricing stability, and profitability dynamics across market cycles.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 100+ cement industry KPIs with historical and forecast values, providing clarity on production outlook, consumption trends, sectoral demand mix, price evolution, and sustainability transition metrics across the cement value chain.

Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, model-ready databook structure aligned with financial and strategic planning needs, enabling producers, construction companies, infrastructure developers, equipment suppliers, policymakers, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and long-term strategy formulation.

Report Scope



Thailand Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Thailand Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Thailand Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Thailand Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Thailand Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Thailand Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Thailand Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Thailand Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksimru

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