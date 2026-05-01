San Jose, CA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry AI, the leading provider of Vision AI technology for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced a nationwide partnership with Culver’s restaurants, deploying its real-time visibility intelligence platform across the brand’s entire portfolio: more than 1,000 locations nationwide. Berry AI is the most widely deployed Vision AI solution in the QSR sector, signaling the rapid mainstream adoption of AI-powered operational infrastructure across the industry.

Berry AI and Culver’s Announce Brand-Wide Vision AI Deployment Across 1,000+ Restaurants

Through this partnership, Culver’s locations gain industry-leading insights powered by advanced camera vision, enabling real-time measurement of service execution, vehicle flow, throughput, and other mission-critical performance metrics, all within a privacy-first framework that safeguards guests and team members. Similar to how digital integration platforms have transformed order aggregation and menu orchestration across multi-channel environments, Berry AI’s technology centralizes real-time operational visibility across the enterprise, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows and POS ecosystems. This equips operators at every level with the intelligence needed to make faster decisions and maintain consistent performance.

Delivering real, genuine hospitality and a consistently excellent experience requires deep insight into every interaction,” said Rich Modjeski, Culver’s Chief Operating Officer. “Berry AI’s vision technology will elevate our guests’ experiences by empowering our restaurant teams to make informed decisions that improve speed and ensure accuracy.”

Culver’s joins a growing portfolio of QSR brands nationwide leveraging Berry AI’s AI-enabled cameras and proprietary analytics to transform enhanced visibility into actionable operational intelligence. Across deployments, partners have reported up to 70% jumps in drive thru comps, 20-40% reductions in drive-thru service times, and up to 20% improvements in throughput. These measurable gains are a critical priority for high-volume QSR operators across drive-thru, dine-in, and pickup channels.

“The scale of this deployment underscores how fast the quick service restaurant industry is moving from AI experimentation to AI standardization,” said Eric Lam, CEO of Berry AI. “Culver’s’ commitment to operational intelligence at this scale signals a bigger shift: Vision AI is core infrastructure for modern QSR’s.”

About Berry AI

Berry AI is the leading provider of Vision AI technology designed to help quick-service restaurants optimize performance through real-time visibility and analytics. Its platform transforms routine video data into operational intelligence that identifies service bottlenecks, enhances guest experiences, and fuels measurable gains across the enterprise. Berry AI’s solutions are trusted by top QSR brands nationwide. To learn more, visit www.berry-ai.com.

About Culver’s

For 40 years, Culver’s guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers 1,000 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver’s on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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