LemonBottle Concludes FACE & BODY 2026, Secures Latin America Foothold

SEOUL, KOREA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aesthetic brand LemonBottle has strengthened its presence in Latin America after showcasing its products at FACE & BODY 2026 in Mexico.





Featuring core products including 'REBOOT,' focused on fundamental skin recovery and balance.

Local Mexican physicians share hands-on treatment insights and expertise, engaging in live Q&A sessions

Discussions on official distribution agreements with local partners, with several contracts successfully signed

FACE & BODY 2026 is a leading international event that brings together professionals from the global aesthetic and medical beauty industries, serving as a platform to share the latest trends, technologies, and products. It is particularly regarded as a key gateway for entering the Latin American market.

At the event, LemonBottle presented its core product range, including REBOOT, a treatment focused on skin recovery and balance, alongside its Ampoule Solution for body contouring and Skin Booster, aimed at enhancing skin condition and delivering immediate visible results.

Mexican physicians with hands-on experience using the products took part in live discussions at the booth, sharing treatment insights and answering questions from practitioners. Topics ranged from application techniques to expected results, reflecting growing interest in clinically driven aesthetic solutions. In particular, there was strong interest in the combined skincare program using Ampoule Solution and Skin Booster, as well as continued inquiries about the new product, REBOOT.

In addition, LemonBottle held multiple meetings with local partners during the event, securing several distribution agreements as part of its continued expansion strategy. The company successfully finalized several contracts, laying a solid foundation for practical market entry.

Operated by Korea-based aesthetic company SID MEDICOS, LemonBottle has sold more than 4 millions vials globally and built a network of over 450 official partners. Backed by zero reported cases of adverse effects, LemonBottle is strengthening its position in the aesthetic industry. The brand has particularly gained recognition in key markets including the UK, as well as across Europe and Asia.

Building on the success of this event, LemonBottle plans to accelerate its expansion into the Latin American market. The company aims to rapidly strengthen its market presence through expanded local partnerships and distribution networks, while continuing to introduce next-generation product lines aligned with global trends.

A company representative said the response in Mexico confirmed the region's strong potential, adding that LemonBottle will continue to expand its local partnerships and distribution network in Latin America. As the global aesthetic market evolves, the brand is focusing on treatments that go beyond short-term results, with increasing emphasis on skin recovery, conditioning and long-term outcomes.

For more information about LemonBottle and its products, please visit the official website and or call them at +82 02-571-1110

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Media contact

Brand: SID MEDICOS (Brand: LemonBottle)

Contact: Media team

Email: partnerships@sidmedicos.com

Website: https://www.lemonbottle.net