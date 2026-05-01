National Police Federation Welcomes Investment in RCMP Officers in Newfoundland and Labrador Budget

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF) welcomes the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision to fund additional RCMP officers and other critical public safety measures in Budget 2026, delivering on their commitment to strengthen public safety as outlined in the 2026 Speech from the Throne.

This investment reflects what communities and our Members have been experiencing firsthand: more complex calls and increasing demands for policing services requires more investment in public safety.

“Across Newfoundland and Labrador, RCMP Members serve communities that span large, rural, and remote areas,” said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé. “Adding more officers and expanding other public safety services such as mobile mental health crisis teams will make a real difference. It means better response times, more support on the ground, and ultimately safer communities and less burnout for our Members.”

RCMP Members already serve over half of the province’s population across roughly 80 per cent of its landmass. With a 12 per cent increase in calls for service and a sharp rise in mental health-related calls in recent years, additional resources are both timely and necessary.

With recruitment efforts modernizing and more than 20,500 applicants last year, there is strong interest from Canadians, including Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, who want to serve.

“We appreciate the government recognizing the realities our Members are facing every day,” added Sauvé. “We look forward to working with this government to get these officers in place quickly and where they’re needed most.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (the NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

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Media Contact

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

media@npf-fpn.com

(604) 842-6864