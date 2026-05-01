Crypto Office Makes Working with Cryptocurrencies Simple and Secure

Panama City, Panama , May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Office, a Telegram-based crypto mini-app, has launched the web version of its platform, expanding access beyond the Telegram ecosystem. The service is designed for more than basic cryptocurrency storage: users can send, receive, and exchange digital assets, while also using built-in tools for organized transaction tracking and crypto accounting.





The project team conducted a comprehensive analysis of financial solutions in Web3, including crypto wallets, with a focus on the user journey — from registration to completing transactions. The research identified the following key barriers:

Complex interfaces. Restrictions on cryptocurrency exchange and transfers. Lack of transparency. Low security levels. High fees and hidden charges.

Based on this research and experience, Crypto Office was created. The platform provides users with a full range of tools for reliable and convenient cryptocurrency management.

Crypto Office integrates support for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), TRON (TRX), Solana (SOL), as well as stablecoins USDT and USDC.

Transfers within the service are executed instantly, and fees are disclosed to users upfront. For businesses, it is a tool for payment automation and high-quality tracking of key processes. For individual users — the best way to work with cryptocurrency without stress or risk.

“Crypto Office clearly understands what millions of users and companies need. Transparency, simplicity, and security are the three core principles we built into the app from day one.” — the project team.

Crypto Office Features

The service combines familiar functions with solutions tailored to business needs:

Storage. A crypto wallet for any coins and stablecoins in a secure environment with full access control;

Cryptocurrency Exchange. A secure feature for instantly swapping tokens and coins;

Monitoring & AML Checks. Transaction tracking, detection of suspicious addresses, and risk protection;

Wallet Connections. Verification of linked cryptocurrency wallets;

Cross-chain Transfers. Sending cryptocurrencies with exchange across different blockchains and automatic AML verification;

Transit Wallets. The ability to distribute cash flows while preserving confidentiality;

Contacts. Saving a contact list to send funds directly without entering a wallet address;

Accounting. Income and expense tracking with detailed business reports;

Bulk Transfers. Sending cryptocurrencies to thousands of addresses in just a couple of clicks;

Payroll. An option to control and distribute payments to employees, freelancers, and contractors via a user-friendly interface;

Checks & Invoices. Accepting and sending crypto payments directly to contacts, with the option to collect funds via a progress bar;

TRON Energy Purchase. Save up to 50% on sending USDT TRC-20 stablecoins.

This feature set makes Crypto Office a unique product in the segment of solutions for effective digital asset management.

Advantages

Key advantages of the Crypto Office service:

Simplicity and Convenience. All features are available directly in Telegram for millions of users;

Security. Built-in AML verification, wallet protection via PIN code and seed phrase;

Transparency. Visible fees, verification of any blockchain operations, detailed reports in the personal account with data export;

Time Savings. Bulk operations and accounting automation with the ability to create lists and upload Excel or Google Sheets;

Business Innovation. Flexible configuration of key processes and integrations tailored to company needs.

Crypto Office is already transforming the way people work with cryptocurrencies, setting new standards for blockchain and crypto interaction!

Who Is the Service Designed For?

Crypto Office has over 30,000 active users, including:

Private investors and traders who value speed and reliability;

Traditional and crypto businesses that need to automate and manage bulk operations;

Startups and financial platforms that require transparency and integration with their own products.

The service processes thousands of transactions daily — from one-off transfers to regular bulk payouts.

Technology & Integrations

Crypto Office is built on the modern Telegram ecosystem with support for automating key processes. Key capabilities include:

Integration via the Crypto Office API;

An intuitive web interface;

Workflows tailored to different roles — from trader to accountant and technical specialist.

Every feature is designed to eliminate routine and make cryptocurrency management secure, comfortable, transparent, and fully predictable.

Mission

Digital assets should be just as straightforward as everyday cashless payments. When the rules are clear and blockchain actions happen as expected — without surprises — cryptocurrency stops feeling like complex technology and becomes a convenient, practical tool for daily use.

“We have built a service where every transaction is protected and fully transparent. At the same time, users and businesses of any level can confidently operate within an intuitive interface!” — the developers emphasize.

Contacts:

Official Crypto Office bot: https://t.me/officeapp

Official website: https://crypto-office.com/

Crypto Office news: https://t.me/officeappnewsen

Twitter: https://x.com/officeappnews

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptooffice/



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