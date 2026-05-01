Tryst Hospitality Announces 2026 Season at The Pines Fire Island, Celebrating 60 Years of Tea Dance All Summer Long

Fire Island Pines, New York, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is back for the 2026 season at The Waterfront at The Pines, with a full schedule of daily programming, major summer moments, and a season-long celebration marking the 60th Anniversary of the Tea Dance. From first ferry to last call, The Pines is once again the place to be.

Opening Schedule

The 2026 season begins with a phased opening in early May:

Friday, May 8 – The Blue Whale, The Canteen, The Camp and The Gym open with a limited schedule, including the first Low Tea of the season

– The Blue Whale, The Canteen, The Camp and The Gym open with a limited schedule, including the Friday, May 15 – Full programming begins across The Blue Whale, Pavilion, and The Tryst Pool Club, including: First High Tea at Pavilion First Pool Service at The Tryst Pool Club First Dinner Service at The Blue Whale , reservations on OpenTable

– Full programming begins across The Blue Whale, Pavilion, and The Tryst Pool Club, including: Saturday, May 16 – The season’s first Drag Brunch at The Blue Whale. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Starting May 15, The Pines moves into its full summer rhythm, with daily programming across all venues. Exact operating hours will be updated regularly on Instagram and Facebook.

The Rhythm of the Pines

This is the schedule that makes Fire Island buzz with big summer energy:

Low Tea — The Blue Whale, Daily, 4 PM – 8 PM

Dinner — The Blue Whale, Nightly, 8 PM, reservations on OpenTable

High Tea — Pavilion, Daily, 7 PM – 10 PM

Pool Service — The Tryst Pool Club, Daily, 11 AM – 6 PM

Pool Parties — The Tryst Pool Club, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 2 PM – 6 PM

Drag Brunch — The Blue Whale, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 PM, reservations on OpenTable.

Showtunes with Bubbles & Mike Borowski — Pavilion, Sundays, 10 PM

Pixie Aventura Show — Pavilion, Mondays, 10 PM, reservations on OpenTable.

Party around the Piano with Lance Horne — The Blue Whale, Fridays, 9 PM

Drag Bingo with Bubbles D’Boob — Wednesdays, 8PM.

New, Upgraded, and Turned All the Way Up

Middle Tea Returns — Fridays and Saturdays at 6 PM, Middle Tea takes over The Tryst Pool Club with DJs, dancers, and poolside chaos.

Playback Thursdays — Mike Borowski brings the party to Pavilion, spinning pop anthems from 10 PM – 3 AM.

Pavilion Weekends — Expect the biggest party brands from the Tryst multiverse to take over, including Sniffies, M.E.A.T., Good Boy, Tuff, and more.

Pool Parties, Hotter, Wetter, Better – All season long, the sexy nightlife you love take over The Tryst Pool Club. Cabana Boys (Louis Fernando), Daddy Issues (Oly Innes), and Well, Yes! (John Ali) deliver a rotating lineup of high-energy pool parties, each with its own vibe

Pines Rides & Deliveries — Skip the boardwalk struggle. Tryst’s fleet of hot pink golf carts is now available for rides and deliveries across the Pines. More details about how to book and use our ride and delivery service will be shared on social media soon.

The Gym — Open daily from 8 AM – 8 PM with all-new equipment.

The Moments That Define Summer

Fourth of July & The Invasion of the Pines — The most iconic weekend in Fire Island returns, with The Waterfront at the center of it all. Expect a full slate of parties, including poolside moments with Violet Chachki and Pabllo Vittar.

Hot Tub Games Returns — Back and bigger than ever, featuring Marysol Patton, Dorinda Medley, Nene Leakes, Melissa Gorga, and more. Hosted by Marc MacNamara, it’s part competition, part chaos.

Doll Invasion — Doll Invasion returns to take over the Waterfront with expanded programming, surprise guests, and a full weekend celebrating the Dolls.

60 Years of Tea Dance

All season long, The Waterfront celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Tea Dance, born at The Blue Whale in 1966 and still the heartbeat of the Pines. What began as a way for people to gather, connect, and dance, even when that wasn’t always allowed, has grown into a global tradition, but it still hits hardest right here.

The Soundtrack of the Pines

The 2026 season moves to the rhythm of a deep bench of resident talent and a rotating lineup of DJs keeping the Waterfront moving from day to night.

Resident artists including DJ Mike Borowski, DJ Dawson, Daniro, and Mascari help define the sound of the summer, alongside major residencies from Pines icons Lina Bradford and Susan Morabito, whose presence has defined the sound of the Pines for a generation.

Throughout the season, DJs from across Tryst Hospitality, including The Abbey in West Hollywood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, and Tryst Puerto Vallarta, will join the lineup, creating a cross-property mix of talent that keeps the music fresh, familiar, and always evolving.

The Tryst Fire Island: Still Coming. Still Worth the Wait!

Development of The Tryst Fire Island hotel continues to move forward as we work through the permitting process with the Town of Brookhaven. In the meantime, guests can expect ongoing upgrades across the Waterfront this season, including enhancements like a new awning at The Blue Whale and refreshed bathrooms throughout the property.

Make sure to follow @thepinesfireisland for the latest news, events, DJs, parties and ticketing information.

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About The Pines Fire Island

The Pines Fire Island is a legendary LGBTQ+ destination and a cornerstone of queer culture for generations. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, The Pines Commercial District is home to The Pavilion, Fire Island’s premier hub of queer nightlife, and The Blue Whale, the historic home of the first tea dance in 1967—a tradition and cherished ritual in LGBTQ+ communities everywhere. With sun-soaked afternoons on the pool deck and unforgettable nights on the dance floor, The Pines continues to captivate those seeking luxury, community, and endless joy. The Tryst Fire Island is on its way and worth the wait, bringing a new chapter of glamour and style to this iconic destination. The Pines Fire Island is the ultimate place to celebrate life and be unapologetically yourself. Experience endless summer by following @thepinesfireisland.

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan, Provincetown, Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Chicago and Wilton Manors by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, founded by Tristan Schukraft, is redefining LGBTQ+ travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels is the first luxury gay hotel brand, with properties in premier destinations including Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Puerto Vallarta, Provincetown, Wilton Manors, Chicago and San Juan. The company also operates iconic venues such as The Abbey in West Hollywood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, and The Blue Whale and Pavilion in Fire Island Pines. Beyond hospitality, Schukraft founded MISTR, a leading telehealth platform providing free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care. Learn more at trysthospitality.com.

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