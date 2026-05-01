DEADLINE ALERT for GOSS, NUAI, and MEDP: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Class Period: June 16, 2025 – February 20, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) patients at the Latin American sites were largely heavily-treated and lower risk and, ultimately, performed particularly well on the placebo, thus, Gossamer’s Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance at week 24; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Gossamer shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI)

Class Period: November 6, 2024 – December 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme “to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a New Era shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP)

Class Period: April 22, 2025 – February 9, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) consistently oversold the Company’s projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (2) knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on the Company’s book-to-bill ratio; (3) frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (4) reassured investors that the Company was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; (5) stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, the Company’s upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Medpace shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com