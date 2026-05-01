Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Gossamer Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Gossamer (GOSS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Gossamer securities between June 16, 2025, and February 20, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gossamer securities between June 16, 2025, and February 20, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Gossamer’s Phase 3 PROSERA study evaluating seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in PROSERA’s trial design. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the study design for the Company’s Phase 3 PROSERA study, particularly, controlling for the placebo response at the Latin American testing sites. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Gossamer’s securities at artificially inflated prices.





What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gossamer shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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