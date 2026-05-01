Sip, Savor, Repeat: bubly wine refresher Debuts Rosé for Real Mom Moments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, bubly wine refresher offers a bright, modern twist on rosé made for real life moments that turn quick pauses into something worth savoring. bubly wine refresher blends premium dry rosé, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavors into a light, crisp, convenient drink. It’s refreshing with a hint of fruit flavor making this rosé perfectly suited for everything on your calendar—from backyard hangs and book club nights to that well-earned “me time” drink after bedtime.

“bubly wine refresher is designed for those moments moms carve out for themselves—big or small,” said Lisa Texido, Brand Director, bubly wine refresher. “At just 100 calories, this grab-and-go cocktail is an easy, delicious way to elevate everyday occasions—especially as we head into Mother’s Day.”

Sip-Worthy Flavors for Every Kind of Mom Moment

bubly wine refresher comes in two bright, fruit-forward combinations:





Strawberry Peach – Sweet, sun-ripened strawberry flavor meets juicy peach flavor for a soft, summery sip

Blackberry Lemon – A bold pop of blackberry flavor balanced with a refreshing citrus flavor twist

Available in single-flavor 4-packs or an 8-count variety pack, each 100 calorie 12 fl. oz. can is a perfectly crafted wine cocktail.

“bubly wine refreshers are ideal for tossing in the fridge, packing for a picnic, or cracking open while cooking dinner,” according to Texido. It’s an easy and delicious choice for Mother’s Day gifting, brunch hosting, or simply stocking up for the week ahead.”

bubly wine refresher is now available in select markets. To find it near you, visit www.bublywinerefresher.com/find.

About bubly wine refresher :

bubly wine refresher is made with quality ingredients, including premium dry rosé wine infused with natural flavors. Each 12 fl. oz. can delivers 4.5% ABV with just 100 calories, and contains premium rosé wine, sparkling water, and natural flavors. bubly wine refresher combines fun with an edge, a realistic and upbeat personality, and the brand recognition consumers already love.

Stay connected with bubly wine refresher on Instagram: @bublywinerefresher. For more information, visit www.bublywinerefresher.com.

bubly and the bubly logos are trademarks used under license by FIFCO USA. ©2026 Bright Sip Beverage Co., Rochester, NY.

Always enjoy responsibly. 21+ Contains Alcohol. Wine refresher with dry rosé wine, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Per 12 fl. Oz. serving average analysis: Calories 100, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g.

Media Contact

Carla M. Mancuso

585-317-9268

carla.mancuso@fifco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da806621-4270-4798-82ba-fbbab2f1b92b