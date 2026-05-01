UPDATE – eXp World Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 11, 2026

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET hosted by:

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings



The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

First Quarter 2026 Investor Q&A

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abdc5523-d985-4c87-934d-323cf10c3716