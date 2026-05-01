Bethany Medical Expands Pain Management & Weight Loss Practice Specialties

 | Source: Bethany Medical Bethany Medical

High Point, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bethany Medical has expanded its Pain Management & Weight Loss practice specialties with the addition of 3 new physicians and 2 Nurse Practitioners with backgrounds in managing chronic pain and effective weight loss treatments. 

The expanded staff complement Bethany Medical’s existing team and resources located in 16 locations across the Triad region of North Carolina that are open seven days a week with walk-in appointments welcome. 

Physicians who have joined Bethany Medical include Dr. Ahmad Haq, Dr. Michael Gaither and Dr. Homa Shahnawaz. Nurse Practitioners who have joined Bethany Medical include Lorrainer Lewis and Bianca Graves.  

“We are very pleased to have these outstanding physicians and nurse practitioners join Bethany Medical to help us meet the needs of our expanding patient base,” said Elise Peters-Carey, President of Bethany Medical. “We know how important Pain Management and Weight Loss services are as part of holistic health care services that patients can easily access. 

About Bethany Medical

Bethany Medical is a multi-specialty medical practice serving the Piedmont Triad since 1987. Open seven days a week with walk-in appointments welcome, Bethany Medical provides primary care, urgent care and specialty services across 16 locations, committed to compassionate, respectful care that improves the health and well-being of the community. Visit www.mybethanymedical.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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