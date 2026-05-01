DYWIDAG Group ("DYWIDAG" or the "Group" or the "Company") Final Results

Munich, Germany, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground; create, strengthen and support concrete structures; and monitor the structural health of critical infrastructure, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("the period").

Financial Highlights

· A strong financial performance with revenue, cash balances and adjusted operating profit all ahead of prior year.

· Group revenue increased 2.6% to €393.4m (FY24: €382.5m)

· Group adjusted operating profit increased by 9.4% to €23.6m (FY24: €21.6m)

· Group order book increased to record levels of €364m (FY24: €241m) underpinned by long-term framework positions, particularly in the renewables sector providing post-tensioning services for the construction of wind towers.

· During the year the group replaced its existing finance facilities with finance raised from a 90m Nordic Bond.

· Cash generation and Net cash balances of €42.5m (FY2024: €29.6) were above expectations.

· The decrease in Reported Operating Result vs 2024 was caused by one off costs incurred in the course of 2025 relating to re-financing, investment in new ERP systems and re-structuring our US operations. The investment in our US operations will yield significant benefits in 2026.

Operational Highlights

• HSE performance was maintained in terms of lost time incident rates and improved in terms of incident frequency rates. We continue to implement our Zero Harm program.

• Revenues and profitability increased driven by strong performance in Europe and high activity in installing post tensioning in Wind Towers.

• 200m+ of term contracts were secured in the Wind sector and 15m of LNG projects delivering a record order intake and back log.

• Gordie Howe International Bridge and Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge stay-cable projects were successfully completed.

• A new manufacturing facility was established in Pennsylvania in the USA.

• In Q4 2025, new senior leadership was appointed in the US and UK to strengthen our existing management teams.

• In December, the divestment of our loss-making concrete technology product business in France - TAM Groupe - was concluded resulting in a non-cash impairment but reducing our lease and other debt/debt-like items.

Outlook

• Record order backlog should underpin revenues in 2026.

• Clear visibility of material new growth opportunities in renewables, repair and strengthening and energy transmission markets.

• Our global geographic footprint, exposure to different sectors and service line mix should continue to ensure financial resilience despite the impact of the Iran war.

• A number of potential M&A targets have been identified which would fit with the group’s strategy of focussing on its core service lines and enhance earnings.

Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG, commented:

" Our implementation of key strategic growth initiatives in the renewable energy sector is on track. We have now secured over 240m of contracts to provide post-tensioning services for hybrid wind towers with key customers in Europe and have significant bid opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Asia in the renewables sector. In 2025, we secured 20m of work on 5 LNG tanks that are being constructed in the USA, Germany and Taiwan.

We have established a new manufacturing facility / distribution centre in the USA, Pennsylvania, which commenced operating in Q4 and will enable growth in North America. We have also launched new monitoring products in the UK rail sector.

Our management teams have been strengthened in the USA and the UK with the appointment of new senior leadership. Operationally, we continue to improve delivery times and have maintained a low safety incident rate. We have successfully completed two major stay-cable projects in the US/Canada – Gordie Howe International Bridge and Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge (the largest stay-cable bridge in the US), and the Dan Jiang stay-cable bridge in Taiwan (the largest single tower stay-cable bridge in the world).

We are executing on our strategy of focusing on our core business and have completed the sale of our non-core loss making subsidiary in France - TAM Groupe. The divestment has resulted in reduced lease, employment-related and factoring liabilities on the Group balance sheet. We have reached settlement on two significant historic contract disputes in the US relating to projects started in 2018/19 and that were materially completed in 2022. I am confident the positive momentum will continue in 2026."

For further information, please contact:

DYWIDAG Group www.dywidag.com

Hugh Pelham, Chief Executive Officer Investor.relations@dywidag.com +49 89309 050100

Piotr Peczak, Chief Financial Officer

About DYWIDAG Group

· DYWIDAG is a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground and to construct or strengthen concrete or steel structures. The company also provides infrastructure monitoring services.

· The business was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Munich.

· The main service lines are post-tensioning systems, geotechnical products for ground support, stay cables systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

· Key customers are companies in the infrastructure, energy, and residential/commercial building industries.

For more information, please visit the DYWIDAG Group website: www.dywidag.com

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