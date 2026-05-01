Confluent Medical Technologies Names Tom Testa as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Confluent”), a leading medical device and materials science contract manufacturer specializing in Nitinol and polymer components, today announced that Tom Testa, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") for the company, effective April 29th, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Confluent," said Dean Schauer, Confluent’s President, CEO, and Chairman. "Tom has exceptional experience in all aspects of Executive Leadership in the Medical Device Manufacturing and Development space as well as leadership across multiple, successful, MedTech organizations. As Confluent continues its significant growth, the addition of Tom to our company will further enhance the strength of our industry-leading team."

As COO, Mr. Testa’s responsibilities will span global operations, and he will oversee Confluent’s operations, supply chain, global product development, and environmental health & safety.

Mr. Testa joins Confluent from Corza Medical where he served as CEO and CFO. Prio to that, Tom served as Vice President & General Manager of the Nordson Medical business which he joined following the acquisition of the Vention Medical Advanced Technologies Business where he served as President. Tom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology as well as an MBA in Finance from New York University.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Testa said: “I’m excited to join Confluent at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The company has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to leading medical device innovators, grounded in its differentiated materials science expertise and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. I look forward to working with this talented team to further strengthen operational excellence, expand our global footprint, and help drive the next phase of sustainable growth for our customers and the patients they serve.”

About Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc.:

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Hyderabad, India, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

Media:

Brittany Mai- brittany.mai@confluentmedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39458f8-b884-4738-b1f0-5dd6046a9d4e