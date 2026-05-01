Prosperity Time Becomes One of the First Venture-Backed Companies in the Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Market with Strategic Investment from Annatar Ventures

MIAMI BEACH, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Annatar Ventures today announced it has made a strategic investment in Prosperity Time, a South Florida-based dealer and concierge platform for authenticated pre-owned luxury timepieces. The transaction, which values the company in the eight-figure range, positions Prosperity Time as one of the first venture-backed companies in the pre-owned luxury watch market, a category that has historically operated without institutional capital or the operational infrastructure it brings.

The global pre-owned luxury watch market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by rising collector demand and increasing consumer preference for the secondary market as a source of rare, discontinued, and allocation-restricted references. Despite this growth, the vast majority of dealers remain independently operated and lack the operational infrastructure, technology, and institutional backing typically associated with businesses of comparable scale.

Prosperity Time has grown from approximately $1.2 million in annual sales in 2022 to over $50 million in 2025, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing companies in the pre-owned luxury watch space. The company has built a global client base spanning dozens of countries, dealing in some of the most coveted names in horology including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Vacheron Constantin. Prosperity Time is known for rigorous authentication standards, white-glove concierge sourcing, and a delivery experience built around discretion and trust. With the investment, the company plans to accelerate its expansion into new markets, strengthen its financial and operational infrastructure, and deploy technology to enhance the client experience and support continued growth at scale.

"The secondary luxury watch market is large, growing, and largely without institutional infrastructure. That's unusual for a category of this size," said Parker Little, founder of Annatar Ventures and CEO of Morgul Holdings. "Prosperity Time has already built the two things that are hardest to replicate in this market: global client trust and authentic brand equity. We're partnering with them to build the operational and technological framework that allows the business to scale at a level consistent with the opportunity in front of it."

As part of the investment, Annatar will provide Prosperity Time with access to dedicated operational, financial, and technology resources to support the company's next phase of growth. This includes strengthening the company's financial reporting and controls, building scalable processes across client services and fulfillment, expanding marketing and brand development capabilities, and integrating technology to improve efficiency and the overall client experience. Prosperity Time expects to use these resources to expand its geographic reach, deepen its service offering, and solidify its position as one of the leading authenticated dealers in the global pre-owned luxury watch market.



About Annatar Ventures

Annatar Ventures is the venture studio and company-building arm of Morgul Holdings. The studio invests in and builds companies alongside exceptional founders and operators, providing capital, hands-on operational support, and shared infrastructure developed across decades of company building. Annatar focuses on technology, financial infrastructure, consumer services, and select opportunities across other sectors.

About Morgul Holdings

Morgul Holdings is a private, first-generation family office deploying proprietary capital across private equity, venture capital, financial services, real estate, and technology. The firm works alongside management teams as an active partner in building long-term enterprise value.

About Prosperity Time

Prosperity Time is a South Florida-based luxury watch dealer and concierge platform specializing in authenticated pre-owned timepieces from the world's most prestigious watchmakers. The company serves a global collector base across dozens of countries and has earned a reputation for exceptional authentication standards, personalized concierge service, and access to rare and highly sought-after references.

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For more information about Annatar Ventures, contact the company here:



Annatar Ventures

Rebecca Thorpe

rthorpe@annatar.com

Miami Beach, Florida