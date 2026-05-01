Cando Rail & Terminals Completes Acquisition of Savage Rail

Winnipeg, Manitoba (MB), May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cando Rail & Terminals (“Cando”) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Savage Rail (“Savage Rail”) from Savage Enterprises, LLC. The mutually beneficial transaction establishes Cando as North America’s market leader in first and last mile rail operating services and terminal infrastructure, with a significantly expanded footprint across the United States and Canada, and it positions Savage for strategic growth opportunities by refining its business portfolio.

The combined company now operates a coast-to-coast network of assets in North America, which includes 36 railcar storage, staging, and/or transload terminals; three short-line railways; and 80 first and last mile rail service operations, as well as access to all six Class I railroads.

“Closing this transaction is an important milestone for Cando and a reflection of the great work both teams have done to bring these two highly complementary businesses together,” said Brian Cornick, President & CEO of Cando Rail & Terminals. “With Savage Rail now part of Cando, we are operating a broader, more connected platform across North America that strengthens how we serve our customers, positions us to deliver even greater reliability, efficiency, and value, and provides opportunities for employees to grow within a dedicated, rail-focused organization. I’m excited about what we will accomplish together and confident in the strong future we are building for Cando.”

“Today marks the beginning of exciting new chapters for both Cando and Savage,” said Jeff Roberts, President & CEO of Savage. “We look forward to seeing Cando’s achievements with their expanded network and watching our former team members thrive in a pure rail business. At the same time, the closure of this transaction solidifies our strategic focus on food and fuel industries, and unlocks new growth opportunities for our Bartlett, Energy & Mineral Services, Refinery Services, and Texon businesses.”

Cando will maintain its global headquarters in Manitoba and plans to establish a new U.S. headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mike Miller, previously Senior Vice President and Rail Services Leader for Savage, is now Chief Commercial Officer at Cando.

About Cando Rail & Terminals

Cando Rail & Terminals is North America’s leading provider of specialized rail operating services and terminal infrastructure that allow industrial shippers to optimize their supply chains and connect to Class I railways by leveraging Cando’s operating capabilities and network of owned multi-purpose rail terminals. The company provides a wide range of rail services including industrial switching, material handling, terminal & transload services, short line operations, railcar staging, train assembly, and related services.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a private company based in Midvale, Utah that owns and operates Bartlett, Energy & Mineral Services, Refinery Services, and Texon. With more than 4,200 team members in more than 100 locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, our companies are integral to the global supply chain, helping our customers and partners feed the world and fuel modern life while sustaining the planet.