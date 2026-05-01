Miami-Dade County Public Schools and BusPatrol Announce Relaunch of School Bus Camera Program

Miami, Florida, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County Public Schools today announced the relaunch of the school bus infraction detection program in partnership with BusPatrol, the nation’s leading child safety technology provider, reinforcing their shared commitment to protecting students at bus stops across the county. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has also renewed its agreement with BusPatrol for up to an additional 10 years, reflecting the school district’s commitment to child safety.

The safety program utilizes AI-powered stop-arm cameras that are installed on nearly 900 school buses in Miami-Dade to detect potential violations when a driver illegally passes a school bus when the stop-arm is deployed. The cameras will capture the license plates of vehicles that illegally pass school buses, along with video of the infraction. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office will be reviewing the footage captured by the stop-arm cameras to determine whether to issue a violation by mail based on new parameters.

Under the leadership of Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Florida has strengthened its child safety laws statewide and brought greater clarity to the adjudication process through the unanimous amendment of Florida Statute s. 316.173. The updated law now ensures that registered owners have a clear and accessible path to contest notices of violation through a virtual administrative hearing process, including the option to participate in-person. These hearings will be administered by the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH), ensuring a fair and efficient resolution process for all parties. This progress followed action taken last year, when Sheriff Cordero-Stutz called for the suspension of program enforcement after identifying concerns with due process and failed administrative procedures, driving the reforms that are now in place.

On May 4, the program will resume with a two-week warning period during which vehicle owners who illegally pass stopped school buses will receive warning letters in the mail. No civil penalties will be assessed against the registered owners during the warning period. There will also be a robust public awareness campaign to educate drivers on the state law and remind them of their responsibilities on the road. Beginning May 18, live enforcement will begin, with violators subject to a $225 civil penalty under Florida law.

These evidence-based programs are statistically proven to change driver behavior. In BusPatrol programs, over 90 percent of drivers who receive a first-time violation do not repeat the offense, changing driver behavior and leading to safer streets for all. Other BusPatrol programs in the state of Florida have seen reductions in the number of violations per bus per day since their programs launched.

“We do not compromise when it comes to student safety,” said Dr. Jose L. Dotres, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. “We are confident in this program and the role it plays in protecting students at the bus stop. By renewing this partnership, we are reinforcing our commitment to safer school bus stops and reassuring families that we are taking meaningful action to keep their children safe.”

“All outstanding citations issued during the affected period have been dismissed,” highlighted Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “After identifying issues in April 2025 with the school bus infraction detection program, I made the decision to suspend enforcement. That action led to updated legislation and corrected processes, putting measures in place to prevent them from occurring again. My focus from this point on is ensuring this child safety program operates with accountability, transparency, and a clear commitment to public trust.”

“As the nation’s leading provider of child safety systems in the country, BusPatrol is a mission-driven organization dedicated to protecting children on their journey to and from school,” said Justin Meyers, President at BusPatrol. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office to deliver a best-in-class program that helps change driver behavior and make roads safer for every child getting on and off the bus. Together, this program will serve as a model for how other cities can leverage public-private partnerships that deploy cutting-edge safety technology to scale roadway enforcement alongside thoughtful education and awareness initiatives.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools serves over 310,000 students, making it one of the largest school districts in the country.

In addition to stop-arm enforcement cameras, BusPatrol provides the Miami-Dade school bus fleet with additional features to improve safety for students and drivers. This includes 360° safety cameras inside and outside the bus, GPS tracking, and emergency response solutions.

Florida law requires drivers to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus withdraws the stop-arm and children are clear of the roadway. This includes:

On a two-lane road, drivers traveling in both directions must stop.

On a divided highway with a paved median (e.g. turning lane), drivers traveling in both directions must stop.

Drivers approaching from the opposite direction are not required to stop only if there is a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least five feet wide. a. Drivers on multi-lane roads where there is not a raised barrier must stop in both directions.

there is a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least five feet wide.

See examples from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles here.

Across Florida, illegal passing remains a widespread and dangerous problem. According to a 2025 Florida Department of Education survey, more than 8,000 illegal passes of stopped school buses were reported in a single day statewide. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also shows Florida ranks second in the nation for fatal school bus-related crashes, underscoring the urgency of protecting students at the bus stop.

To learn more about when to stop for a school bus in Florida, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety/school-bus-safety/

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