SES Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the SES AI Corporation Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026. SES claims to be a "leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance, AI-enhanced Lithium-Metal (“Li-Metal”) and Lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) rechargeable battery technologies and battery materials for Energy Storage Systems (“ESS”), Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”), drones, robotics, electric vehicles (“EVs”), and other applications."

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that SES AI Corporation (SES) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI’s growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about SES AI’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against SES AI Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 26, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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