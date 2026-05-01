Human Garage launches Global 28-Day Reset on May 1 to help millions release stress and pain

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Garage announced its Global 28-Day Reset , a worldwide synchronized health program launching May 1, 2026, in which thousands of participants begin the same nervous system and fascial reset protocol on the same day.

The 28-day program is designed to do three things: pull the nervous system out of the chronic stress state it has been stuck in, release the fascial restrictions keeping inflammation and excess weight locked in the body, and rebuild sleep architecture from the ground up so the body can fully repair itself overnight. Human Garage developed the protocol after observing that fragmented, shallow sleep is not an isolated problem but a downstream symptom of an overtaxed nervous system and restricted fascia.

“I noticed something in the data: when people go through this alone, about 40 percent finish,” said Garry Lineham, co-founder of Human Garage. “When they do it simultaneously with others, that number jumps to 80 percent or more, and the difference is not motivation or willpower, It's that quitting becomes harder when you know thousands of other people are moving through this alongside you, dealing with the same detox symptoms, the same emotional releases, the same ‘why does my hip feel weird’ questions you have. ”

The May 1 movement is structured around that community insight, with a shared global start date, an enhanced supplement protocol, and two paths to live the experience the reset:

Self-Paced (Pay What Feels Right): Full protocol access unlocks May 1; participants move through it on their own timeline.





Guided Cohort ($224): Live virtual meetups, 2 webinars, direct teachings from the Human Garage founders, two meetups, and small-group breakout rooms for ongoing support.

The Global Reset follows Human Garage’s April focus on sleep and nervous system health, which culminated in a complete evening protocol covering light exposure, fascial maneuvers, EMF reduction, and sleep positioning. The protocol is backed by extensive science and research; the results come from doing the work consistently.

Registration to join the movement is open now at humangarage.net/global-reset .