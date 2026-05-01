‘Power Moms’ Take Center Stage at Marie Claire & Moms First Celebration

The second annual Power Moms ceremony was held at the Ambassadors Clubhouse in New York City on April 30.

Power Moms Honorees Included: Ashley Graham, Niecy Nash, Angelica Vargas, Dr. Becky Kennedy, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Isabella Boylston, Jesmyn Ward, and Elana Meyers Taylor

Presenters & Speakers Included: Nikki Ogunnaike, Reshma Saujani, Ciara, Sherri Shepherd, and more

Sponsors Included: Bugaboo, J.Crew, Little Spoon, Maven, Spanx, Zales

Download event images: https://bfa.com/events/54127/share/d6a1ba7eea78c9

Photo credits: Bre Johnson & Madison Voelkel / BFA.com

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Marie Claire, Future’s premium women’s lifestyle brand, and national nonprofit Moms First brought together leaders across entertainment, sports, fashion, and politics to celebrate the 2026 Power Moms List, honoring women redefining modern motherhood.

Co-hosted by Marie Claire U.S. Editor in Chief Nikki Ogunnaike and Moms First Founder and CEO Reshma Saujani, the evening celebrated the second annual Power Moms List – announced earlier in the day – alongside the launch of Marie Claire’s 2026 Motherhood Issue. This year’s issue is led by model, designer, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, who anchors a list of honorees championing a new vision for mothers in leadership.

Additional honorees include: actress, producer and director Niecy Nash, activist Angelica Vargas, Good Inside CEO Dr. Becky Kennedy, Baby2Baby founders Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, author Jesmyn Ward, dancer Isabella Boylston, and Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor.

In partnership with Moms First, Marie Claire’s Motherhood Issue and Power Moms List is championing the diverse experiences of modern motherhood. This year’s list and corresponding issue spotlight the real-world impact of mothers of all stages as they reshape their families, the workforce, and the world at large.

"You cannot tell the story of progress without telling the stories of mothers," says Nikki Ogunnaike, U.S. Editor in Chief of Marie Claire. "Motherhood is not a footnote in a woman’s life; it’s not a detour, and it’s certainly not a limitation. It is leadership. It is legacy. The women on our second annual Power Moms List are rewriting outdated narratives, running philanthropic empires, and changing policy and culture for parents."

"This country asks mothers to do the impossible and then blames them when they cannot, but the system was never built for us,” explains Moms First Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani. "That's what Power Moms is about. It's about refusing to let this country convince us that we have to choose between our ambition and our kids – it’s time we build a country for mothers."

The evening transitioned from cocktail hour to an intimate dinner and awards ceremony, where the Power Moms honorees took the stage to share poignant stories of motherhood, inspiring a room filled with friends, family, and fellow trailblazers.

The Marie Claire Motherhood Issue and full 2026 Power Moms List are now live here on MarieClaire.com.

MORE INFORMATION:

Instagram: @MarieClaireMag, @Momsfirstus

About Marie Claire, a Future Company:

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. Reaching millions of readers every month through print, digital, video, and social platforms, Marie Claire is known for its fashion and beauty coverage, award-winning features, buzzy interviews, and more. www.marieclaire.com

Media Inquiries/Hi-res Image Requests: ​ PR@futurenet.com

About Moms First:

Moms First is a national non-profit organization fighting for America’s moms founded by Reshma Saujani, who is also the founder of Girls Who Code. Moms First organization is dedicated to advancing policies that support moms, like affordable child care and paid family leave, while spearheading a movement to reposition motherhood and these policies as economic imperatives that allow families to thrive. Cultural change and building a movement is central to the organization’s work. Moms First events, campaigns and thought leadership break through the noise to garner national media attention, shape the cultural and political zeitgeist, and mobilize America’s moms and allies to become activists on these issues.

www.momsfirst.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a25b8a-1cde-46d4-8437-56c34c70f6fe

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