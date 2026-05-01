HNL Lab Medicine Invites K–8 Students to Dream Up Their Greatest Scientific Discovery in Annual Art Contest

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine has announced its Annual Art Contest, open to students in grades K–8 from May 1 through May 31, 2026. This year’s theme invites young artists to design a test tube rack filled with an original experiment, placing imagination, curiosity, and creativity at the center of the competition.

Test tubes have long been symbols of scientific discovery. From groundbreaking medical advancements to everyday innovations, many transformative ideas have started in a simple glass tube. This year’s contest encourages students to explore that legacy by asking: What would I discover? Whether imagining a cure for the common cold, a whimsical invention, or a completely new concept, participants are invited to bring their ideas to life through art.

“Science begins with curiosity, and children are some of the most naturally curious people in the world,” said Jessica Bargilione. “We can’t wait to see what experiments they dream up. Sometimes the most brilliant ideas start with a colorful sketch.”

Prize and Recognition

Winners will receive a choice of a family membership to either the Da Vinci Science Center or the Franklin Institute. In addition, winning artwork will be displayed throughout HNL Lab Medicine’s 55 Patient Service Centers across the region.

Awards will be presented in three categories:

Most Creative

Most Innovative

Most Expressive



Three winners will be selected from each grade group:

Grades K–2

Grades 3–5

Grades 6–8



How to Enter

Students may participate by downloading and printing the official entry template from the HNL Lab Medicine contest webpage, hnl.com/artcontest. Participants are encouraged to fill their test tubes with imaginative designs—whether vivid reactions, creative inventions, or unique concepts.

Each submission must include:

Student’s full name

Grade level

Parent, guardian, or teacher’s email address



Entries may be submitted in one of two ways:

Uploaded via the webpage, www.hnl.com/artcontest

Mailed to:

Marketing Department

HNL Lab Medicine

794 Roble Road

Allentown, PA 18104

The submission deadline is May 31, 2026. Winners will be announced on June 18, 2026, via HNL Lab Medicine’s social media channels. For additional information, please visit hnl.com/Artcontest.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 33 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

leanne.aquino@hnl.com

484-425-5047