Yangarra Announces Voting Results from the Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Corporation") (TSX:YGR) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 1, 2026 (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted on at the Meeting is outlined in the Information Circular dated March 25, 2026 and is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are below:

Fixing Number of Directors

A resolution asking shareholders to fix the number of directors to be elected at seven was approved.

Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Yangarra to serve until the next Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Nominee Percentage of Votes in Favour Dale A. Miller 76.36 Frederick L. Morton 82.82 Gordon A. Bowerman 80.01 James G. Evaskevich 92.34 Neil M. MacKenzie 82.82 Penelope D.S. Payne 82.61 Robert D. Weir 82.39



Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the Auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, was approved.

Restricted Share Unit Plan

The resolution relating to the approval of the amended Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved.

For further information, please contact Jim Evaskevich, Chief Executive Officer at (403) 262-9558.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.