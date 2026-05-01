VertiPorts by Atlantic Hosts Electric Air Taxi Demonstration by Joby Aviation at New York City’s East 34th Street Heliport

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VertiPorts by Atlantic, a subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation and the operator of the East 34th Street Heliport (6N5), today hosted a successful demonstration flight of Joby Aviation’s (NYSE: JOBY) all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of advanced air mobility in New York City.

Conducted on Friday, May 1, at one of Manhattan’s most active heliports, the live demonstration showcased how next-generation electric aircraft can operate safely and seamlessly within existing urban aviation infrastructure. It offered an up-close look at a quieter, more sustainable mobility alternative and a real-world glimpse of how future air taxi services could serve one of the world’s most congested cities.

“For decades, the East 34th Street Heliport has served as a critical transportation link for New York City,” said Kevin Cox, CEO of VertiPorts by Atlantic. “But today represents something more: transformation. Advanced Air Mobility is no longer theoretical, and today it landed in Midtown Manhattan. Thank you to our partners at Joby, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York City Economic Development Corporation for making this milestone possible.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The flight demonstrated how existing aviation infrastructure can support eVTOL operations for takeoff, landing, ground handling, passenger service and recharging.

“Our focus is simple: to develop and operate the infrastructure that will enable this next era of air mobility,” Cox said. “As we build on the strength of Atlantic Aviation’s nearly century-long aviation legacy and expansive network, we are applying it to something entirely new: developing vertiports that are safe, scalable, and community-focused. Simply put, VertiPorts by Atlantic is where innovation lands.”

Joby’s New York City demonstrations this week follow New York’s selection in March as one of the approved projects under the federal eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), established by executive order, which aims to accelerate commercial rollout of advanced air mobility across the U.S.

“New York has always been a city that defines the future by demanding better,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “We first flew here in 2023, and now we’re showing what the next chapter looks like: a quiet, zero operating emissions air taxi service designed to better serve New Yorkers. This week, flying between JFK and Manhattan, we showed what the White House-backed eIPP initiative makes possible and offered New York a look at what’s coming.“

The milestone underscores the key role that public-private partnerships play in achieving the expected benefits of advanced air mobility, including reduced travel times, better connectivity and convenience, and broader access. The companies collaborated with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and New York City Economic Development Corporation to host today’s event.

About VertiPorts by Atlantic

VertiPorts by Atlantic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation, one of the nation’s largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) with more than 100 locations across North America. Building on Atlantic Aviation’s decades of experience in safety, service, and operational excellence, VertiPorts by Atlantic is dedicated to developing and operating next generation vertiport infrastructure to support advanced air mobility (AAM). With a focus on seamless integration, customer experience, and sustainability, VertiPorts by Atlantic is positioned to connect communities, enable emerging eVTOL operations, and extend the trusted Atlantic Aviation standard into the future of urban and regional air transportation. VertiPorts by Atlantic is Where Innovation Lands. To learn more please visit https://www.vertiports.com.

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation offers customers more than 105 fixed base operation (FBO) locations across North America. Atlantic Aviation’s facilities each provide a full suite of critical services to the business aviation sector covering a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, deicing, and ramp space – all with a strong cultural focus on creating a highly engaging customer experience for passengers and crews. In addition, Atlantic Aviation is a sustainability leader in the industry with ongoing initiatives that include increasing electric ground support equipment use, utilizing environmentally responsible construction methods, and establishing advanced air mobility infrastructure to provide for eVTOL aircraft when they begin service. To learn more about Atlantic Aviation, and for a complete list of our locations, please visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/.

Contact: Levee Communications

Andrew Backover | 214.502.2168

andy@leveecommunications.com