Purple Heart Homes Breaks Ground on Two State-Funded Veteran Homes in New Bern, Built With Cross-Laminated Timber

NEW BERN, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction is underway on two new homes for Veterans in New Bern, the latest project in Purple Heart Homes’ nationwide effort to expand affordable, accessible homeownership for those who served. The homes are being built in partnership with Locke-Lane Construction and timber supplier Evergreen CLT, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Each three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being built with cross-laminated timber and will be fully compliant with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA). The homes, located off Washington Post Road, are scheduled for completion in late summer 2026 and will be made available to qualified Veterans through the Purple Heart Homes Veteran Homeownership Program.

Through the program, Purple Heart Homes makes homeownership attainable by allowing qualified Veterans to purchase a home for half of its appraised value, with the remaining half gifted to them over five years.

“With continued investment like this from the state of North Carolina, the opportunity to serve more Veterans becomes not just possible, but scalable,” said John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “This is how we close gaps and offer affordable housing solutions for those who served: intentional funding and strong partnerships.”

State Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-District 84, who represents Iredell County, joined Purple Heart Homes leadership at the construction site Thursday to view the progress, along with state Rep. Steve Tyson, R-District 3, a Veteran who represents Craven County. “I’m so pleased to see the money that the state appropriated being invested back into North Carolina,” McNeely said. “It’s these types of relationships between public, private and nonprofits that benefit everyone. I know that our Veterans are being cared for and respected.”

The homes are being framed with cross-laminated timber panels supplied by Evergreen CLT. The engineered, multilayered wood product is a high-strength, sustainable alternative to concrete and steel, and it allows for faster construction without compromising quality. Purple Heart Homes views the material as a model for delivering durable, accessible housing more efficiently in future builds.

“Locke-Lane Construction is proud to partner with Purple Heart Homes and Evergreen CLT to deliver high-quality homes for our nation’s Veterans,” said Makayla Warren of Locke-Lane Construction. “This collaboration brings together public support, private-sector innovation and nonprofit mission to create lasting impact. By utilizing advanced construction methods, including cross-laminated timber, these homes are built for long-term durability. We are committed to providing Veterans with safe, dependable housing while giving them the dignity they deserve.”

The New Bern homes are among the first of their kind in eastern North Carolina. Purple Heart Homes is also developing two additional homes in Edenton, North Carolina, and continues to expand its Veteran Homeownership Program in communities where the need is the greatest.

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org .

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