BW Stockholders Have Rights – If you Lost Money Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026. Babcock & Wilcox provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Indonesia, and the Philippines.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The class period: November 5, 2025 – March 11, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) B&W’s largest shareholder, BRC, stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W’s counterparty; (ii) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (iii) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties’ actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether the Company is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (iv) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of the Company were overstated; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 12, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a short report alleging that B&W had failed to disclose the close relationship between its largest shareholder, BRC, and Base Electron, B&W’s counterparty to the Power Generation Contract: Base Electron’s directors included BRC Co-CEO and Chairman Riley, and Base Electron’s registered address matched that of BRC’s headquarters, not Applied Digital’s. Moreover, Wolfpack alleged that Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly provide pursuant to the Power Generation Contract, and that “the ultimate purpose of this deal may be to provide exit liquidity for [BRC]”. Taken together, the Wolfpack report’s contentions called into question whether B&W was likely to recognize revenues from the Power Generation Contract. Following publication of the Wolfpack report, B&W’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $13.05 per share on March 12, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 15, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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