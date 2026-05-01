Glokore Brand Device Guide: At-Home Red Light Therapy, IPL, and EMS Wellness Technology for Skin, Hair, and Pain Relief

Commerce, CA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on the device used, frequency of use, skin type, hair type, and personal health factors. Glokore devices are designed for personal wellness use and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if you have a pre-existing health condition or are taking medications. See full terms and conditions at glokore.com. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Glokore at a Glance

Glokore is a personal wellness technology brand offering nine at-home devices built around red light therapy, EMS microcurrent, IPL, heat, and vibration technologies. The lineup spans five wellness categories — scalp care, facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, pain relief, and hair removal — with every device engineered for cordless, 10-minute daily sessions that fit into an existing routine. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies across the full product range. Glokore holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on over 5,000 customer reviews. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary. Current offers and full product details are available at glokore.com.

Explore the full Glokore lineup:

At-Home Light Therapy and Wellness Technology: How Each Category Works

The at-home wellness device market has grown significantly around technologies that were once exclusive to clinical and professional settings. Understanding what each technology does — and why it's applied to a specific category — is the clearest way to evaluate which device fits a particular wellness goal.

Red and near-infrared light therapy works by delivering targeted wavelengths of light that reach the skin and are absorbed by mitochondria — the energy-producing structures within cells. This absorption process is designed to support cellular energy production, circulation, and tissue recovery at the source. Red light therapy is applied across scalp care, facial skincare, and pain and joint relief categories within the Glokore lineup.

EMS microcurrent technology delivers gentle, low-level electrical pulses through the skin to engage the underlying muscle layer. In facial applications, EMS is used to support collagen and elastin synthesis — the proteins responsible for skin firmness, elasticity, and structure. In body devices, EMS works alongside other technologies to address skin texture and tone at the muscle level.

IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) is a broad-spectrum light technology used in both at-home IPL hair removal systems and skin treatment devices. In hair removal applications, IPL energy targets the pigment in the hair follicle, progressively weakening it over repeated sessions for long-term hair reduction. In skincare applications, IPL is designed to support surface clarity, tone, and texture.

Dynamic cupping and vibration therapy apply controlled mechanical action — vacuum pressure and high-frequency vibration respectively — to support circulation, assist lymphatic drainage, and support muscle and joint recovery. These technologies are the foundation of Glokore's body sculptor and knee massager devices.

Thermal heat activation is used in select facial devices to enhance skincare product absorption and improve the effectiveness of each treatment mode by preparing the skin before and during sessions.

Glokore builds its full lineup around these five technology categories, each applied to a specific wellness goal with a defined treatment protocol and use case.

At-Home Wellness Devices vs. In-Clinic Treatments

One of the most common questions in the personal wellness device category is how at-home devices compare to professional clinic treatments — not in terms of clinical outcomes, but in terms of practical fit for daily life.

In-clinic treatments using light therapy, IPL, and EMS technologies require scheduled appointments, travel to a facility, and ongoing session costs that accumulate over time. Access depends on appointment availability, geography, and budget. Results from clinic-based treatments are typically delivered in controlled, high-intensity sessions with longer intervals between appointments.

At-home devices like those in the Glokore lineup are designed around a different model: lower-intensity sessions used consistently over time, integrated into an existing daily routine, without travel or appointment scheduling. The trade-off is professional supervision versus personal convenience and long-term cost reduction. For individuals building a structured at-home wellness routine, devices designed for daily 10-minute sessions offer a practical and accessible entry point into technologies that have historically required a clinic visit.

This has made the at-home LED face mask, at-home IPL hair removal system, and at-home red light therapy device categories among the fastest-growing segments of the personal care device market. Glokore's lineup operates within this category, offering nine devices across five wellness use cases for at-home use.

Glokore Product Categories: What the Lineup Covers

The nine devices in the Glokore range are organized across five wellness categories. Each applies one or more core technologies to a specific body area and defined wellness goal.

Scalp health and hair growth: Red LED light therapy, scalp massage, and oil delivery — Glokore Electric Red Light Therapy Scalp Massager

Red LED light therapy, scalp massage, and oil delivery — Glokore Electric Red Light Therapy Scalp Massager Facial rejuvenation and anti-aging: Multi-wavelength LED therapy, EMS microcurrent, thermal heat, collagen support, and gua sha technique — Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask, Glokore LED Skin Sculptor, Glokore Bio Collagen Mask, Glokore Gua Sha

Multi-wavelength LED therapy, EMS microcurrent, thermal heat, collagen support, and gua sha technique — Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask, Glokore LED Skin Sculptor, Glokore Bio Collagen Mask, Glokore Gua Sha Body sculpting and skin tightening: EMS microcurrent, light therapy, and dynamic cupping — Glokore IPL Body Sculptor

EMS microcurrent, light therapy, and dynamic cupping — Glokore IPL Body Sculptor Pain relief and joint comfort: Red and near-infrared light therapy, heat, and vibration — Glokore Red Light Therapy Wrap, Glokore Knee Massager

Red and near-infrared light therapy, heat, and vibration — Glokore Red Light Therapy Wrap, Glokore Knee Massager At-home hair removal: IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) — Glokore IPL Hair Remover

Glokore Device Guide: Technologies, Features, and Design

Glokore Electric Red Light Therapy Scalp Massager

The Glokore Scalp Massager is a cordless at-home scalp health device combining three functions in a single tool: red LED light therapy, deep scalp massage, and targeted oil delivery. It is designed for both men and women, including those experiencing thinning hair or seeking to support scalp health as a preventive measure.

Red light wavelengths are engineered to reach the dermal layer and support cellular activity within hair follicles, including microcirculation and the anagen — active growth — phase of the hair cycle. The massaging action is designed to improve blood flow to the scalp, supporting oxygen and nutrient delivery to follicle tissue. A built-in serum chamber enables even, controlled distribution of hair oils or serums directly to the scalp during each session, minimizing product waste and maximizing absorption.

The device is cordless and compact enough for home or travel use. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies. Full details are available at glokore.com/scalpmassager/inter4.

View the Glokore Electric Red Light Therapy Scalp Massager (official Glokore page)

Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask

The Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask is a full-face wearable LED skin care device delivering multi-wavelength light therapy in hands-free 10-minute sessions. The mask is designed for at-home skincare use across a wide range of skin types.

Each wavelength in the mask is designed to address a specific skin concern. Red light is engineered to support collagen production, working to address fine lines and wrinkles over consistent use. Blue light is intended to target acne-causing bacteria and inflammation, supporting clearer skin over time. Combined wavelengths work to support skin renewal for dark spots and uneven tone, and are designed to help restore the skin's moisture barrier by assisting oil regulation. The mask is built for portability, is suitable for global use, and is intended for consistent daily use as part of an existing skincare routine.

The Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask carries a 60-day satisfaction guarantee and is available at glokore.com/ledmask/inter4.

View the Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask (official Glokore page)

Glokore IPL Body Sculptor

The Glokore IPL Body Sculptor is a wireless at-home body sculpting and skin tightening device combining three technologies: EMS microcurrent, light therapy, and dynamic cupping. Each technology addresses a distinct aspect of skin quality and body contour.

EMS microcurrent stimulates the muscles beneath the skin's surface to support collagen and elastin production, improving skin firmness and structure over time. Dynamic cupping creates a vacuum massage action that promotes blood circulation and stimulates lymphatic drainage — supporting the body's natural process of reducing excess fluid and metabolic waste for a more sculpted appearance. Light therapy wavelengths support skin regeneration and assist in fading the appearance of stretch marks and scars by engaging the collagen remodeling process. Treatments are designed for 10-minute sessions. The device is wireless, lightweight, and portable.

A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies. Full details are at glokore.com/bodysculptor/inter4.

View the Glokore IPL Body Sculptor (official Glokore page)

Glokore LED Skin Sculptor

The Glokore LED Skin Sculptor is a facial rejuvenation device combining three technologies in a single compact tool: multi-color LED light therapy using red, blue, and purple wavelengths, EMS microcurrent, and thermal heat activation.

LED light is engineered to penetrate the skin and is designed to stimulate fibroblast cells — the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin. EMS microcurrent works alongside LED therapy to engage facial muscles, supporting collagen synthesis and a more lifted, toned facial appearance with consistent use. Thermal heat activation, reaching approximately 45°C, is designed to improve skincare product absorption and enhance the effectiveness of each therapy mode during the session.

The Skin Sculptor is designed to address wrinkles, fine lines, double chin, dark circles, and puffiness. It is USB-rechargeable and compact enough for daily use or travel. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies. Full details are at glokore.com/skinsculptor/inter4.

View the Glokore LED Skin Sculptor (official Glokore page)

Glokore Red Light Therapy Wrap

The Glokore Red Light Therapy Wrap is a flexible, wearable device delivering red and near-infrared light therapy to muscle, joint, and nerve tissue across multiple body areas — back, neck, knees, and joints. The Glokore Therapy Wrap is designed for at-home use in daily pain relief and recovery routines.

Red and near-infrared wavelengths are designed to penetrate tissue and be absorbed by cellular mitochondria, supporting energy production and the cellular repair process. The wrap targets inflammation, arthritis-related discomfort, nerve pain, and general muscle soreness through consistent, targeted light energy delivery. The flexible format is designed to conform to body contours for even coverage across the treatment area.

A 60-day money-back guarantee applies. Full details and current availability are at glokore.com/wraps/inter4.

View the Glokore Red Light Therapy Wrap (official Glokore page)

Glokore Knee Massager Device

The Glokore Knee Massager is a wearable at-home knee relief device combining soothing heat therapy and high-frequency vibration massage, designed for daily joint comfort and recovery support.

Consistent, gentle warmth is applied around the knee joint to support circulation and deliver a calming sensation — particularly useful for the stiffness and pressure that builds from arthritis, aging, extended sitting, or physical activity. Multi-directional vibrations work to release tension in the muscles surrounding the joint, supporting smoother, more comfortable movement throughout the day. The device wraps securely around the knee for hands-free use during rest or light activity.

The Glokore Knee Massager is designed for people experiencing morning stiffness, post-activity tightness, or age-related knee discomfort. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies. Full details are at glokore.com/kneemassager/inter4.

View the Glokore Knee Massager Device (official Glokore page)

Glokore IPL Hair Remover Device

The Glokore IPL Hair Remover is an at-home IPL hair removal system designed for long-term hair reduction across a wide range of hair types and skin tones. IPL energy targets the pigment within the hair follicle, progressively weakening it over repeated sessions and supporting thinner, slower-growing hair with consistent use. The device is dermatologist-tested and designed for consistent use over time, with results varying by individual.

The IPL Hair Remover is designed for pain-free, gentle treatment — eliminating the razor burns, ingrown hairs, and skin irritation associated with conventional hair removal methods. Five adjustable intensity settings allow each session to be personalized based on skin sensitivity and hair type. Treatments are designed for 10-minute sessions.

A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies. Full details are at glokore.com/ipl/inter4.

View the Glokore IPL Hair Remover Device (official Glokore page)

Glokore Bio Collagen Mask

The Glokore Bio Collagen Mask is a facial skin care product designed to support hydration and collagen delivery for the skin. Full product details, usage instructions, and current pricing are available at glokore.com.

View the Glokore Bio Collagen Mask (official Glokore page)

Glokore Gua Sha

The Glokore Gua Sha is a facial massage tool designed to support circulation, reduce puffiness, and promote a more lifted, defined facial appearance through gua sha technique. Full product details and current availability are at glokore.com.

View the Glokore Gua Sha (official Glokore page)

Who Glokore Devices Are Designed For

The Glokore lineup is designed for adults building structured at-home wellness routines who want access to professional-style light therapy, EMS, and IPL technologies without clinic visits or ongoing service costs. The range covers a wide set of use cases:

Men and women experiencing thinning hair or looking to support scalp health as part of a daily care routine

Those exploring non-invasive, at-home LED skin care and facial rejuvenation tools for fine lines, skin tone, or acne

Individuals seeking an at-home IPL hair removal system as an alternative to salon or clinic visits

People managing daily knee discomfort, joint stiffness, or recovery support from physical activity or aging

Those interested in at-home body sculpting and skin tightening using multi-technology EMS and light therapy devices

Anyone building a consistent daily wellness routine around widely used red light therapy and EMS technology

Every device in the lineup delivers a complete session in 10 minutes. All devices are cordless and portable, making daily use practical without dedicated time or equipment beyond the device itself.

60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee and Current Offers

A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies across the full Glokore range. Customers who are not satisfied with their experience within 60 days of purchase are eligible for a refund under the terms published at glokore.com. Full guarantee terms, including eligibility and the return process, are available on each product page.

Promotional pricing of up to 55% to 70% off is available depending on the specific product and current availability, as listed on the official website at glokore.com. Promo codes are listed on individual product pages and are time-limited. All pricing, discounts, and availability are confirmed at checkout. Pricing is subject to change without notice.

Availability and Shipping

Glokore devices are available for direct purchase at glokore.com and ship within the United States. Current stock levels, estimated shipping timelines, and any state-level restrictions are listed on each product page. The Light Therapy Face Mask and IPL Hair Remover are designated as tariff-free. All terms and conditions, including eligibility requirements, are published at glokore.com.

Contact Information

Phone: 1-888-850-3794 or 888-899-8534 (9 am - 5 pm PT Monday-Friday)

Email: support@glokore.com

Product Return Address: Glokore Returns 6413 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA 90040 USA

Frequently Asked Questions

What technologies do Glokore devices use?

Glokore devices use red light therapy, near-infrared light therapy, multi-wavelength LED (red, blue, and purple), EMS microcurrent, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), dynamic cupping, thermal heat activation, and high-frequency vibration. The specific technologies used vary by device. Each product page at glokore.com includes a full technology breakdown for that device.

How long are Glokore treatment sessions?

Most devices in the Glokore lineup are designed for 10-minute treatment sessions. Recommended session frequency varies by device and is listed on each product page at glokore.com.

Does Glokore offer a satisfaction guarantee?

A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies across the full Glokore range. Full terms, including the refund eligibility and process, are published at glokore.com.

Are Glokore devices suitable for all skin types?

The Glokore Light Therapy Face Mask is designed as safe for all skin types. The IPL Hair Remover is designed for a wide range of hair colors and skin tones. Suitability details for each specific device are available on its product page at glokore.com.

Are Glokore devices cordless?

The majority of Glokore devices are cordless, including the Scalp Massager, IPL Body Sculptor, and LED Skin Sculptor. The Skin Sculptor is USB-rechargeable. Power and charging specifications for each device are listed at glokore.com.

Who are Glokore devices designed for?

Glokore devices are designed for adults building at-home wellness routines across scalp health, facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, joint comfort, and hair removal. Anyone with a pre-existing health condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Where can current pricing and promotions be confirmed?

Current pricing, promotional discounts, and time-limited promo codes are listed on each product page at glokore.com and are confirmed at checkout. Pricing is subject to change without notice.

Summary

Glokore offers a nine-product lineup of at-home wellness devices covering five categories: scalp health and hair growth, facial rejuvenation and anti-aging, body sculpting and skin tightening, pain relief and joint comfort, and at-home hair removal. Every device is built around widely used light therapy and wellness technologies — red and near-infrared light therapy, EMS microcurrent, IPL, dynamic cupping, thermal heat, and vibration — in cordless, portable formats engineered for 10-minute daily sessions.

The lineup is designed for adults who want professional-style wellness technology at home, without clinic visits, appointment schedules, or compounding service costs. A 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies across all products. Promotional pricing of up to 55% to 70% off is currently available at glokore.com. Glokore holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on over 5,000 customer reviews. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary.

Full product details, current pricing, and ordering information for all nine devices are available at glokore.com.

Shop all Glokore devices directly:

Additional Glokore Coverage

Glokore has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications. Selected coverage:

Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on the specific device used, treatment frequency, skin type, hair type, and other personal factors. Glokore devices are designed for personal wellness use and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if you have a pre-existing condition or are taking medications. See full terms and conditions at glokore.com.

Pricing is subject to change. Current pricing, promotional discounts, and availability are confirmed at the time of purchase at glokore.com. Promotions and promo codes are time-limited and subject to change without notice.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Glokore. See full terms and conditions at glokore.com.