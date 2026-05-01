Infini Secures MSB Registration in Canada, Advancing Its Global AI Financial Operating System for Next-Generation Enterprises

HONG KONG, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infini , the AI-powered financial operating system designed specifically for next-generation enterprises, today announced that it has successfully registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). This significant milestone marks a crucial step in Infini's journey to build a global, compliant payment infrastructure, further solidifying its market position as an institutional-grade payment service provider.





The newly acquired MSB registration encompasses Foreign Exchange, Money Transferring and Remittance, as well as Virtual Currency Services. This achievement is not only an authoritative endorsement of Infini's existing compliance framework but also signifies the company's capability to provide safer, more transparent, and highly efficient financial services to global clients under stringent regulatory standards.

Solving Industry Pain Points in Cross-Border Payments and Fiat-Crypto Integration

In today's highly globalized business environment, cross-border e-commerce platforms, SaaS enterprises, and digital entertainment companies frequently encounter substantial financial operational challenges when expanding into international markets. Traditional cross-border payment systems are often plagued by cumbersome processes, extended settlement cycles, and exorbitant hidden costs. Simultaneously, as digital assets gain mainstream adoption, businesses attempting to integrate fiat and cryptocurrencies often find themselves constrained by compliance barriers and fragmented infrastructure, leading to inefficient capital flows and missed opportunities for business growth.

For independent global creators and early-stage Web3 or SaaS teams, financial management is often a significant burden. Income streams and expenditure channels are heavily fragmented across platforms such as PayPal, Stripe, personal credit cards, and USDC. This fragmentation results in the commingling of corporate and personal funds, creating complexity at tax time. The market urgently requires a unified, highly scalable payment infrastructure capable of seamlessly connecting traditional finance with the Web3 ecosystem.

Infini: Reinventing the Financial Operating System for a Borderless Economy

Positioned as a stablecoin digital bank tailored for the borderless economy, Infini is fundamentally reinventing how enterprises manage global financial operations through its dual-track "Fiat + Stablecoin" architecture. Infini is far more than a simple payment tool; it is a highly scalable financial infrastructure designed to simplify complexity and accelerate business expansion.

Through the Infini platform, enterprises can effortlessly achieve global payment collection, corporate card issuance, multi-currency fund routing, and intelligent expense management. By deeply embedding artificial intelligence technology into the core of its system, Infini equips businesses with an exclusive "Digital Financial Employee," enabling complex cross-border financial operations to truly run on autopilot.

MSB Registration: Compliance-Driven Global Expansion

The successful MSB registration with Canada's FINTRAC is a core component of Infini's global compliance strategy. As Canada's national financial intelligence agency, FINTRAC imposes exceptionally rigorous requirements on registered entities regarding Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) measures.

Securing this registration grants Infini the authorization to provide critical financial services—including foreign exchange, money remittance, and virtual currency operations—within the Canadian regulatory framework. This milestone not only enhances Infini's operational capabilities in the North American market but also provides its global clientele with a regulated, trustworthy channel for capital flows. While the MSB registration is not a banking license, it serves as a critical infrastructure component for Infini in building a globally compliant payment network that bridges the traditional financial system and the digital asset world.

Institutional-Grade Product Capabilities and Comprehensive Payment Solutions

Backed by a robust underlying architecture, Infini offers enterprise clients a suite of institutional-grade product capabilities. These include global multi-currency accounts and cross-border payments for seamless international transactions; seamless integration of fiat and cryptocurrencies to bridge traditional and digital finance; enterprise-grade virtual cards for streamlined corporate spending; Payment Service Provider (PSP) capabilities for comprehensive merchant acquiring solutions; and an AI CFO that delivers intelligent financial insights and automated management.

Underpinning these capabilities is a rock-solid compliance and security framework. Infini strictly adheres to global AML and Know Your Customer/Know Your Business (KYC/KYB) standards, implementing real-time Know Your Transaction (KYT) monitoring and Sanctions Screening. Fiat funds are held in bankruptcy-remote, segregated accounts at regulated partner banks, while crypto assets are custodied and protected through enterprise-grade Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallets.

Executive Statement

“Successfully registering as an MSB with Canada’s FINTRAC is a major milestone in Infini’s development. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to compliance and security as we build the premier financial operating system for the borderless economy. We are dedicated to empowering next-generation enterprises with the tools they need to scale globally with confidence.”

— Christian, Founder and CEO of Infini

About Infini

Infini is an AI-powered financial operating system and stablecoin digital bank built specifically for next-generation enterprises. As a borderless financial platform, Infini provides seamless cross-border payments, fiat-to-crypto integration, and intelligent financial management tools to help businesses scale globally. For more information, please visit www.infini.money.

Media Contact

Christian Li

Infini Communications

www.infini.money

media@infini.money

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